Virtual 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Convertible Seems Ready for Posh Summer Road Trips

The polemics surrounding the split-headlight X7 facelift or the flagship 7 Series/fully-electric i7 have wined down a little as BMW fans became absorbed with the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and the related M3/M4 special edition model bonanza. And the Bavarians almost managed to avoid setting more wood on the humongous grille controversy fire with the third-generation X1 , and first-ever iX1 battery-powered variant.Almost, since the company kept the same size for the kidneys across all powertrain variants – even if thedoes not need the same amount of cooling as itscounterparts. Anyway, at least virtual automotive artists are starting to positively appreciate the OEM styling, unlike Mercedes-Benz’s latest GLC apparition, which only got their attention enough to quickly render a couple of unofficial GLC Coupe interpretations (they are all tucked in the YT videos embedded below).Interestingly, the pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has decided to rekindle the CGI love for BMW's latest official apparitions instead of focusing on the Stuttgart rivals like with the recentC 43 “ ShootingBrake ”. And, surprisingly, the CGI expert nailed the elusive cabriolet-interpretation with help from the orange-maroon 2023 BMW X1 that served as the xDrive28i hero for the American-spec presentation.Probably the best-dressed all-new X1 from the gas/diesel/MHEV/and full EV lot, this little SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) lost a couple of doors, its entire top along with the SUV hatch, and now looks entirely ready for posh summer road trips . Too bad it is merely a dream, and BMW will probably never even consider such a body style for the X1 family.