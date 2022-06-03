Virtual 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Convertible Seems Ready for Posh Summer Road Trips

BMW has been on a major roll these past few weeks. They revealed the controversial X7 LCI and 7 Series/i7, then went all out with M GmbH (M4 CSL, M3/M4 50-year editions) adrenaline shots, and recently reworked the SAV base.
The polemics surrounding the split-headlight X7 facelift or the flagship 7 Series/fully-electric i7 have wined down a little as BMW fans became absorbed with the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and the related M3/M4 special edition model bonanza. And the Bavarians almost managed to avoid setting more wood on the humongous grille controversy fire with the third-generation X1, and first-ever iX1 battery-powered variant.
Almost, since the company kept the same size for the kidneys across all powertrain variants – even if the EV does not need the same amount of cooling as its ICE counterparts. Anyway, at least virtual automotive artists are starting to positively appreciate the OEM styling, unlike Mercedes-Benz’s latest GLC apparition, which only got their attention enough to quickly render a couple of unofficial GLC Coupe interpretations (they are all tucked in the YT videos embedded below).
Interestingly, the pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has decided to rekindle the CGI love for BMW's latest official apparitions instead of focusing on the Stuttgart rivals like with the recent AMG C 43 “ShootingBrake”. And, surprisingly, the CGI expert nailed the elusive cabriolet-SUV interpretation with help from the orange-maroon 2023 BMW X1 that served as the xDrive28i hero for the American-spec presentation.
Probably the best-dressed all-new X1 from the gas/diesel/MHEV/PHEV and full EV lot, this little SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) lost a couple of doors, its entire top along with the SUV hatch, and now looks entirely ready for posh summer road trips. Too bad it is merely a dream, and BMW will probably never even consider such a body style for the X1 family.
