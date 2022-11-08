First-Ever Fully Electric Abarth Based on Fiat's New 500e Will Soon Be Revealed

Additionally, the ritzy yet feisty Abarth brand recently detailed its regular, ICE-powered range - now with a simplified configuration process and a few tasty novelties.
Stellantis is a massively huge company. Frankly, it is no wonder that some of its brands seem overlooked. And the Italians from Abarth fit the bill until very recently. But together with Lancia (who is also on a “Renaissance” path of redemption), the European brand wants to recapture the imagination of folks who love their posh automobiles in pocket-like sizes.
We are kidding, of course; it’s just friendly banter on the dimensions of the Abarth range that is fully based on Fiat’s smallish yet iconic 500 nameplate. Alas, the brand does promise it is all “set to launch a new era: new places, new projects, new power.” And their first endeavor is the first fully electric Abarth model, which is set for the world premiere on Tuesday, November 22nd, from 2 p.m. Rome time (that’s 10 a.m. in São Paulo, Brazil or 10 p.m. in Tokyo, Japan).
The “Scorpion’s New Era” is based on something we already know well – that would be Fiat’s New 500 (aka 500e) fully electric city car. However, the company promises its electric version will be “More Abarth than Ever.” But that is not all, as ICE fans can also have a little bit of Abarth freshness in their lives.
This is because the automaker recently announced the updated (regular) Abarth range, comprised of a simplified model line and coming with a few new ideas. Customers can now choose between Turismo or Competizione, opt for the 165ps/163 hp Abarth 595 or 180 ps/178 hp Abarth 695, select a color, and fine-tune it with additional new packs. The latter include the fresh Tech or Comfort packs. Of course, there is also a new color: the heritage-inspired (Fiat 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth) Orange Racing livery.
