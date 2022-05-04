The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally Means Business, Only 695 Units Available

Four decades ago, the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally entered its last official race. A successful machine developed in collaboration with coachbuilder Bertone, this car was lovingly nicknamed “the indestructible” for its robustness.
Inspired by the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is a very different animal from the rally car and the 400 examples built for World Rally Championship Group 4 homologation purposes. Based on the Fiat 500 we all know and love, this fellow is a road-going hatchback limited to 695 units worldwide. Priced at 35,000 euros back home in Bella Italia, which is a whopping 36,890 freedom eagles at current exchange rates, this fellow is 6,000 euros more than the standard-spec 695 on which it’s based.
The scorpion-branded outfit promises an exciting driving experience thanks to a 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder mill that puts out 180 metric ponies and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute. A 16-valve unit from the FIRE engine family that’s due to be replaced by the FireFly from the Global Small Engine architecture, this lump is connected to a manual gearbox or an optional automated manual with paddle shifters.
The go-faster outfit controlled by Fiat quotes 6.7 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), which is alright for such a small car. On the other hand, remember that the Ford Fiesta ST needs 6.5 seconds for the same feat even though it’s a three-cylinder affair and slightly heavier to boot. Clearly more special than the Blue Oval’s small hot hatchback, the 695 Tributo 131 Rally tops 225 kilometers per hour or 140 miles per hour.
Fitted with oversized brakes from Brembo, frequency-selective dampers from Koni, and 17-inch alloys with a diamond-cut finish, the coolest 695 available for the 2022 model year sings the song of its people through the Record Monza Sovrapposto, an evolution of the Record Monza exhaust system. Last, but certainly not least, the highlights list ends with the Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile that can be adjusted from zero to 60 degrees. At the maximum angle, the aerodynamic load increases to 42 kilograms (93 lbs).
The scorpion-branded outfit promises an exciting driving experience thanks to a 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder mill that puts out 180 metric ponies and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute. A 16-valve unit from the FIRE engine family that’s due to be replaced by the FireFly from the Global Small Engine architecture, this lump is connected to a manual gearbox or an optional automated manual with paddle shifters.
The go-faster outfit controlled by Fiat quotes 6.7 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), which is alright for such a small car. On the other hand, remember that the Ford Fiesta ST needs 6.5 seconds for the same feat even though it’s a three-cylinder affair and slightly heavier to boot. Clearly more special than the Blue Oval’s small hot hatchback, the 695 Tributo 131 Rally tops 225 kilometers per hour or 140 miles per hour.
Fitted with oversized brakes from Brembo, frequency-selective dampers from Koni, and 17-inch alloys with a diamond-cut finish, the coolest 695 available for the 2022 model year sings the song of its people through the Record Monza Sovrapposto, an evolution of the Record Monza exhaust system. Last, but certainly not least, the highlights list ends with the Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile that can be adjusted from zero to 60 degrees. At the maximum angle, the aerodynamic load increases to 42 kilograms (93 lbs).