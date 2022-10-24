Abarth 595e Leaks and Shows What the Brand’s Electric Future May Be

Abarth is normally associated with Fiat because the Italian brand bought it in 1971. Before that, Carlo Abarth also prepared vehicles from Porsche, Simca, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo. Despite that, all recent Abarth vehicles are from Fiat. The next one will be – guess what? – the Fiat 500e. Better saying, the Abarth 595, according to the first reports about this leaked image.
The guys from ROAD Car published it on Instagram and just shared this is the first image of the “new Abarth full electric.” But we already know a thing or two about this EV to share with you.
Considering the 500e’s largest battery pack is a 42-kWh (37.3 kWh usable) unit, that’s what the performance EV will have as well. Only a new cell technology could allow Fiat to pack more energy into the tiny battery pack that fits in this car.
The 500e’s most powerful motor currently delivers 87 kW (117 hp), but the Abarth derivative is all about improving that. This is why the new Abarth should be named 595e. Expect to see a 695e as well. It may even be this prototype, as far as we know. The rumor is that the new electric Abarth will have outputs ranging from 125 kW (168 hp) and 150 kW (201 hp).
Apart from the green lime paint, the new Abarth 595e (or 695e) presents a more aggressive front bumper, and the name Abarth printed there instead of 500e (which this high-performance electric isn’t, at least in what relates to its name).
It seems Stellantis has new plans for Abarth. And it should: Fiat does pretty well in Brazil, but that is the only market in which it is competitive. Even Italy forgot about its largest brand, which now has a restricted lineup in its home country. Either Stellantis fixes that, or it should think about other brands to bear the Abarth logo. Simca was bought by Chrysler (remember FCA) and later by Peugeot, which could also get the scorpion badge. What about Lancia and Alfa Romeo? Abarth’s electric future has great possibilities of breaking free from Fiat.
