Pulse Abarth Introduced in Brazil As the First-Ever Performance SUV for the Brand

Although Fiat’s presence in the U.S. is something of a letdown, the Italian carmaker is a juggernaut on the Brazilian market. One of the most popular models in Brazil is the recently introduced Fiat Pulse, a compact crossover that will soon be offered with an Abarth badge as the first-ever performance SUV for the brand.
The Abarth brand had an on-and-off history in Brazil and this is the third time the Italians push the performance brand to South American customers. The first time was in 2002 with Fiat Stilo Abarth, while the second time was in 2014, with the launch of the Fiat 500 Abarth in 2014. Now, Abarth is riding high with the subcompact crossover Pulse as its first model. The Pulse Abarth will be followed soon by two other models.
Compared to the mundane Fiat Pulse, the Abarth version comes with more aggressive styling. Nothing to break the bank though, just some contrasting side mirror caps, front bumper trim, and some nice side decals. That is beside the scorpion Abarth badge that replaces Fiat lettering. Even so, the Pulse Abarth looks promising and properly competent, so we guess the Brazilians would line up to order one in October when the order book will open.
Regarding the powertrain, Fiat keeps everything simple, with one engine option based on the 1.3-liter turbocharged unit that also powers the Jeep Renegade. This should be the most powerful derivative of this powerplant, with 185 horsepower expected when fueled by ethanol and 180 horsepower on gasoline. Most probably, it will be backed up by a 6-speed automatic transmission.
We know the Brazilian market is not one for sophisticated models, but the drum brakes on the rear axle do seem a little long in the tooth. It's a shame Fiat did not opt for something more suited for spirited driving and opted to keep the brakes of the regular Fiat Pulse. Be it as it may, this nice-looking sporty crossover would most likely not make it to the U.S. and will be, as far as we know, a Brazil-only affair.
