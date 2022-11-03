2023 Abarth 500 Electric Prototype Gets Spied for the First Time

Abarth has begun testing its 500 in electric form, and we have the first-ever set of spy shots of its prototype. As expected, it does not look dramatically different from the 500, at least in this form – with thick camouflage. That is normal, as the prototype and the subsequent production version are based on the 2023 Fiat 500e.
In case you are unfamiliar with the matter, Abarth has been tuning Fiat models for decades now, and the marque has a long history with the 500. Several models in the Abarth range build upon the 500, and they offer varying degrees of power, performance, and exclusivity. There are racing versions, as well, along with packages that can be acquired to be installed at a dealer after the vehicle has already been delivered.
All of that, or most of that, is about to change from 2024, when Abarth will become purely electric. It is not clear if the company will continue to offer new kits for models that have already been built or just provide spare parts for vehicles that will require them. What is clear is that the Italian performance marque, that was started by Carlo Abarth, will only make electric vehicles from 2024.
The 2023 Fiat 500 Abarth is one of those models, and it relies heavily on the fact that the Fiat 500 will only be electric from 2023. Therefore, there are not that many conversions to be done to the Italian city car, so the company only has a few things to work with.
Therefore, we see a small spoiler above the rear window, a new front bumper with a different front grille, a set of Abarth wheels, and beefier disc brakes all around, and the interior is expected to come with sportier seats, as well as a few Abarth-badged parts.
Suspension settings may be changed, and the performance brand may even fit a set of stiffer shocks, springs, or both, and even other bushings to make it feel sportier.
The electric power steering could be reprogrammed to leave a sportier feeling, while the powertrain may also be configured to appear to be punchier than it is, even if it will not have more power than the Fiat 500e it is based on.
