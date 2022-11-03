FCA Urges Challenger, Charger, Magnum, 300 Owners to Immediately Stop Driving Their Cars

The airbag saga caused by Takara isn’t over. Millions over millions of vehicles were called back to replace shrapnel-spewing airbags produced by the Japanese company, but many of them haven’t had the suspect airbags replaced at no charge to the customers by the appropriate dealers.
At least 32 deaths were recorded worldwide, of which 23 in the United States of America. Given these worrying numbers, Fiat Chrysler has issued a stop-drive recommendation that affects nearly 276,000 vehicles.
The Auburn Hills-based automaker warns U.S. owners and custodians of model year 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 vehicles who have not yet addressed Takata driver-side airbag recall to immediately stop driving their vehicles. Known owners and custodians will be contacted by the peeps at Fiat Chrysler as part of a voluntary campaign, with said customers to be instructed on how to obtain the necessary service at U.S.-based Dodge and Chrysler dealers.
FCA waxes lyrical as being the first automaker to migrate from Takata to alternate sources for replacement parts, highlighting that it has enough remedy parts to meet demand. Replacement airbags have been available for the said vehicles since 2015. The longer these vehicles remain unrepaired, the higher the risk of an airbag rupture in the event of a crash.
The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit “is and has been engaged in aggressive outreach to encourage vehicle owners and custodians affected by Takata recalls to obtain service.” Approximately 210 million letters, courier deliveries, e-mails, text messages, phone calls, and home visits are noted, which begs a question. That question is, why have so many owners and custodians still haven’t repaired their vehicles?
The answer is, obviously enough, a lack of time. “Many owners say they don’t have time to obtain the remedy,” says FCA in the attached release, which is a bit of a shame given that the repair takes well under one hour.
In the meantime, concerned customers are urged to call 833-585-0144 for more information. They may also run their vehicle’s identification number through the VIN look-up tool hosted on the federal watchdog’s website.
The Auburn Hills-based automaker warns U.S. owners and custodians of model year 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 vehicles who have not yet addressed Takata driver-side airbag recall to immediately stop driving their vehicles. Known owners and custodians will be contacted by the peeps at Fiat Chrysler as part of a voluntary campaign, with said customers to be instructed on how to obtain the necessary service at U.S.-based Dodge and Chrysler dealers.
FCA waxes lyrical as being the first automaker to migrate from Takata to alternate sources for replacement parts, highlighting that it has enough remedy parts to meet demand. Replacement airbags have been available for the said vehicles since 2015. The longer these vehicles remain unrepaired, the higher the risk of an airbag rupture in the event of a crash.
The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit “is and has been engaged in aggressive outreach to encourage vehicle owners and custodians affected by Takata recalls to obtain service.” Approximately 210 million letters, courier deliveries, e-mails, text messages, phone calls, and home visits are noted, which begs a question. That question is, why have so many owners and custodians still haven’t repaired their vehicles?
The answer is, obviously enough, a lack of time. “Many owners say they don’t have time to obtain the remedy,” says FCA in the attached release, which is a bit of a shame given that the repair takes well under one hour.
In the meantime, concerned customers are urged to call 833-585-0144 for more information. They may also run their vehicle’s identification number through the VIN look-up tool hosted on the federal watchdog’s website.