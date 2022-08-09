Driving an Abarth on the Track More Fun Than Working Out, Study Finds

Abarth has taken the scientific route to track driving, and this does not involve the usual telemetry that one would expect. Instead, the Italian marque partnered with the Loughborough University to carry out an experiment to see which makes a bigger positive impact on a person's mood between track driving and a gym workout.
The scientific experiment involved taking people to the racetrack, letting them drive an Abarth on the track, and then comparing it with various kinds of workouts that can be done in a gym. In the latter case, you might have heard about "the runner's high," as well as the rush of endorphins after you have a nice workout, so the comparison to a track day makes sense if you think about it.
The experiment involved an Abarth F595, the 595 Esseesse, and the 595 Competizione on Mallory Park Race Circuit, complete with a hot lap with a professional driver, not just driving alone in the cars. The attendees were also put through a workout that involved cardio and resistance training in a top class sporting facility.
The mood of each person was calculated using an array of different measures and technologies, which ranged from facial recognition tech, heart rate monitoring, a medical grade wearable wristwatch, and even a conventional self-assessment questionnaire that was devised by a psychologist.
According to scientifically obtained data, driving an Abarth on a track will spark feelings of happiness on average 59% more than a gym workout. The level of happiness that was recorded was significantly higher in the driving part than it was during cardio activity (that's relatable, IMHO), but just marginally higher (four percent more) than a weight-lifting session.
The scientists went further and found that being driven around a racetrack by a professional was 77 percent more enjoyable than a gym session, and 141% more pleasant than just looking at someone's cardio workout.
On a workout-related note, the test also found that the attendees' levels of happiness were about 108 percent higher when doing weight training than when doing cardio.
This study proves yet again that people are not fond of cardio, while doing laps on the track or lifting weights will boost someone's mood. With that knowledge at hand, go ahead and boost your mood as often as possible.
The experiment involved an Abarth F595, the 595 Esseesse, and the 595 Competizione on Mallory Park Race Circuit, complete with a hot lap with a professional driver, not just driving alone in the cars. The attendees were also put through a workout that involved cardio and resistance training in a top class sporting facility.
The mood of each person was calculated using an array of different measures and technologies, which ranged from facial recognition tech, heart rate monitoring, a medical grade wearable wristwatch, and even a conventional self-assessment questionnaire that was devised by a psychologist.
According to scientifically obtained data, driving an Abarth on a track will spark feelings of happiness on average 59% more than a gym workout. The level of happiness that was recorded was significantly higher in the driving part than it was during cardio activity (that's relatable, IMHO), but just marginally higher (four percent more) than a weight-lifting session.
The scientists went further and found that being driven around a racetrack by a professional was 77 percent more enjoyable than a gym session, and 141% more pleasant than just looking at someone's cardio workout.
On a workout-related note, the test also found that the attendees' levels of happiness were about 108 percent higher when doing weight training than when doing cardio.
This study proves yet again that people are not fond of cardio, while doing laps on the track or lifting weights will boost someone's mood. With that knowledge at hand, go ahead and boost your mood as often as possible.