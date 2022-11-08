Lancia Isn’t Dead! November 28 Design Day Will Preview Three Future Models

Founded almost 116 years ago, Lancia has been a staple of the Italian automotive industry until recently, when it fell into (partial) oblivion. Like a dying star, it only holds a faint twinkle, at home.
In Italy, the only Lancia one can buy today is the ubiquitous Ypsilon supermini. And, frankly, it kind of looks the same as it did back in 1995 when it was introduced, even though it reached its third iteration way back in 2011! You see, now, why some people might think Lancia is just another defunct brand.
Well, as it turns out, it’s not dead. Instead, the Stellantis division wants to mimic the great Italian Renaissance (art period) with its own “journey from the past to the future.” As such, Luca Napolitano, Lancia’s CEO, has recently teased the Lancia Design Day event set to take place at the Reggia di Venaria palace in Venaria Reale near Turin, Italy on November 28th.
Now they are also offering a bit more details on the proceeds with help from a preview presentation of some of its most iconic vehicles that inspired their future models. Plural, that’s right, you read that correctly. The maker with just one vehicle is set to revolutionize itself with no less than three new models!
By the way, the vintage legends used as a template for the next chapter of Lancia are the Beta HPE, “with its renowned internal ‘Venetian blinds-inspired structure’, the Gamma Coupe, which everyone recalls as Lancia’s comfortable and innovative ‘traveling living room,’ and the elegant, aggressive, and high-performing 1965 Fulvia Coupé.” Do not get your hopes up, though.
At least not too fast, as the brand’s CEO does give us the timeline for these three new vehicles. The first to come will be an all-new, fourth-generation Ypsilon, sometime in 2024. It will be followed by the ultra-iconic new Delta all the way in 2028, as well as a “new flagship which will allow us to enter Europe’s biggest segment,” somewhere in between them.
