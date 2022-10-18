Imagined All-Electric Citroen C2 Revival Is Nothing More Than France’s New 500e

Legacy automakers were caught by surprise with the world’s quick adoption of Tesla EVs and soon had to fight back from the most unexpected underdog position.
But the time has come for many traditional carmakers to join the EV revolution without having any reservations – and the key to being strong in the electric car business seems to have a lot to do with offering something for a wide variety of clients and segments. Naturally, that includes all the most important ones – compacts, crossovers, SUVs, and now even trucks.
But the little ones can also have an impact on the market, as per the promising figures shown by Stellantis’ Fiat New 500 (also known as the 500e) after the first six months of 2022. Naturally, that could lead to interesting consequences, such as the corner office head honchos thinking that its good fortunes should be exploited by other brands from the group, as well.
At least that is the impression left by the latest digital project stemming from Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at dreaming Citroen C2’s comeback as an EV. And just as Dodge took the Alfa Romeo Tonale’s DNA and morphed the luxury subcompact crossover SUV into a sporty Hornet CUV, the pixel master probably thinks the same effect could be achieved with Fiat and Citroen.
Alas, this is a slightly different EV affair, as it would involve the revival of this French automaker’s less-than-popular and not-so-posh Citroen C2 supermini on the backbones of Fiat’s ritzy New 500. The reintroduction seems decidedly simple, at least in the virtual realm, where the CGI expert just took the 500e and slapped it silly with the latest Citroen design cues to make it as Frenchy as possible. Well, at least it’s no Renault Captur/Mitsubishi ASX doppelganger!
