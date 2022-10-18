Bentley’s Mulliner Bacalar Inspired the Latest Custom Luxury Aircraft From Flexjet

Flexjet is a renowned American provider of aviation-related fractional ownership services that was established in 1995 as a sub-unit of Bombardier Aerospace.
It has since become part of the Directional Aviation portfolio, a private investment company focused on aviation, and it seems the business is booming. Enough so that Flexjet has recently partnered with Bentley to use their coachbuilt Mulliner Bacalar open-top as the design theme for their latest bespoke aircraft, a Gulfstream G650 private jet and a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.
These bespoke Flexjet siblings show a gold chameleon livery drawing inspiration from Bentley Mulliner Bacalar’s Julep exterior hue, but they also have a custom Bacalar basket weave stitching reproduction on the seats or unique trim in Beluga and Linen leather. More so, the cockpit veneer has been matched to the “5000-year-old river wood crafted for the Bacalar cabin.”
Other highlights include the Satin Bacalar Bronze fittings, diamond-carved carpets, and Flexjet owner Kenn Ricci – a Bentley customer over the past decade – is actually creating these two aircraft based on a very special Bacalar: his example! While the latter unit is not yet ready for prime time, as it is currently “given its finishing touches,” the Flexjet Gulfstream G650 did meet its inspirational ‘parent’ in the form of “the first and original Bacalar – the development car known as Car Zero.”
The reunion took place at Farnborough Airport in Rushmoor, Hampshire, England, where the private jet was preparing for a flight to New York. Meanwhile, the unique Sikorsky S-76 has already been greeted by eager audiences when it made its public debut earlier this August, during The Quail event part of the legendary Monterey Car Week. As for Mr. Ricci’s Bacalar, the Julep exterior is joined by tri-color 22-inch wheels, Satin carbon fiber touches, Satin Bronze trim, as well as a black-and-white cabin fitted with Bacalar bronze accents, among others.
