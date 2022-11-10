‘G88’ BMW M2 Touring Meets ‘G30’ Z4 M Coupe, and They Sure Make a Fine Shooting Brake Pair

As far as ailing passenger car sectors are concerned, one can easily take a pick when it comes to segments trailing at the edge of the precipice.
In the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity (plus the EV revolution), it seems that no passenger car is safe these days. People have forgotten the traditional soccer mom jokes because there are hardly any more minivans around. And in America, there are so few automakers still making (good) sedans that every time a new one pops up, it feels like there should be a celebratory survival party.
Even sports cars are feeling the heat, not to mention that grocery getters are not what they used to be either. So, how come people still love them? Well, carmakers are mulling the biggest profits, while regular folk is aching for what they truly love in the end. Well, at least the virtual automotive realm can still fulfill their dreams, even if those include odd mixes between sports cars and station wagons!
A good case in point will traditionally be made in this CGI department by Sugar Chow, the digital artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is usually in a big estate mood as he continues his signature Touring the world! periplus, now with two cool BMWs of the Shooting Brake variety. He is blurring the lines a lot, so he is not even calling them by that moniker.
Instead, we are dealing with two of his previous (and precious) ideas, the hypothetical ‘G30’ BMW Z4 M Coupe and the ‘G88’ BMW M2 Touring, now bundled together for our comparison and viewing pleasure. It’s a guilty one, frankly, knowing how they would make a truly fine three-door Hot Hatch/Shooting Brake pair when tucked inside our imagined garage. Alas, unfortunately, they are merely wishful thinking.
