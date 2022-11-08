‘G88’ BMW M2 Touring Hot Hatch Wants the Digital Life of a Practical Three-Door SB

With BMW, controversy is good publicity these days. And they do not mind the negative thoughts, as long as their models are on everyone’s lips. Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm, it seems.
There are many outrageous styling examples with BMW, these days. But to be on point we need to discuss the G87 second-generation M2, the high-performance version of the BMW 2 Series. To many, it might feel overly aggressive, too angular, lacking in depth or elegance, and perhaps even imagined by someone with a child’s heart and a penchant for Minecraft.
But to a select few, it serves as a blank canvas to make it their own. Even if only digitally, for now. As such, we have seen a variety of virtual automotive artists take a swing at BMW’s feisty 453-hp, six-speed manual, RWD sports compact car. And, of course, some also thought about additional body styles – from convertibles to practical station wagons.
The latter hypothetical idea, actually, can serve a three-in-one, if we are to believe the CGI brush of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back in a BMW mood and continues his “Touring the world!” periplus with the latest digital styling project. So, after a few quirky Chinese models, plus a jab at the executive BMW M5 drifting machine, now he is focused on an orange hoot of an M2.
Dubbed the ‘G88’ BMW M2 Touring, this ‘station wagon’ design could very well serve the niches of Shooting Brakes and Hot Hatches without even giving it much thought. That is digital flexibility at its best, right? Plus, believe it or not, the muscular lines of the OEM M2 now look a lot better when allowed to flow on a larger body surface. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
But to a select few, it serves as a blank canvas to make it their own. Even if only digitally, for now. As such, we have seen a variety of virtual automotive artists take a swing at BMW’s feisty 453-hp, six-speed manual, RWD sports compact car. And, of course, some also thought about additional body styles – from convertibles to practical station wagons.
The latter hypothetical idea, actually, can serve a three-in-one, if we are to believe the CGI brush of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back in a BMW mood and continues his “Touring the world!” periplus with the latest digital styling project. So, after a few quirky Chinese models, plus a jab at the executive BMW M5 drifting machine, now he is focused on an orange hoot of an M2.
Dubbed the ‘G88’ BMW M2 Touring, this ‘station wagon’ design could very well serve the niches of Shooting Brakes and Hot Hatches without even giving it much thought. That is digital flexibility at its best, right? Plus, believe it or not, the muscular lines of the OEM M2 now look a lot better when allowed to flow on a larger body surface. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?