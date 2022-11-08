Chevy Corvette Mid-Engine 'Dually' Looks Bonkers, Would Make an El Camino Run For Its Life

North American enthusiasts of full-size heavy-duty pickup trucks have had a great autumn so far. And some of them can imagine it even cooler.
The Ram Trucks HD line was the first in line for upgrades earlier this fall, swiftly followed by the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD trying to steal the introduction spotlight from the all-new fifth-generation Ford Super Duty (now the king of towing, payload, and power). Naturally, that was not all.
GM decided there was also one heavy-duty truck to rule them all – at least as far as posh finicality is concerned. That’s the 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup, which now also includes new perks like the rugged AT4X and the ritzy Denali Ultimate trim. Of course, all that quickly flamed the imagination of many.
Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, where Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to fiddle with the CGI looks of the eighth-gen ‘Vette and a third Silverado HD. If you look or sound surprised, then perhaps we need to remind everyone this pixel master loves to play with the digital vision of Americana cars, SUVs, and trucks. Plus, one of his long-lasting series has to do with the desire to “dually all the things.”
And when he’s “bored,” that includes the mid-engined C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray plus an unsuspecting third-gen Chevy Silverado HD (K2XX). The result – a Corvette ‘Dually’ – quickly raised many eyebrows among the channel’s fans, of course. It even presents a set of mysteries for us, too, beyond the usual ‘I like/I hate/I would daily it.’ For example, are we seeing hints of a possible pint-sized bed at the rear?
And if so, would that constitute the premise for calling this a coupe-utility (Ute), much in the same vein as the legendary Chevy El Camino? And if the CGI hint is true, would that make the latter proud of this hypothetical spiritual successor or eager to run amuck crying its outrage?
GM decided there was also one heavy-duty truck to rule them all – at least as far as posh finicality is concerned. That’s the 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup, which now also includes new perks like the rugged AT4X and the ritzy Denali Ultimate trim. Of course, all that quickly flamed the imagination of many.
Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, where Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to fiddle with the CGI looks of the eighth-gen ‘Vette and a third Silverado HD. If you look or sound surprised, then perhaps we need to remind everyone this pixel master loves to play with the digital vision of Americana cars, SUVs, and trucks. Plus, one of his long-lasting series has to do with the desire to “dually all the things.”
And when he’s “bored,” that includes the mid-engined C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray plus an unsuspecting third-gen Chevy Silverado HD (K2XX). The result – a Corvette ‘Dually’ – quickly raised many eyebrows among the channel’s fans, of course. It even presents a set of mysteries for us, too, beyond the usual ‘I like/I hate/I would daily it.’ For example, are we seeing hints of a possible pint-sized bed at the rear?
And if so, would that constitute the premise for calling this a coupe-utility (Ute), much in the same vein as the legendary Chevy El Camino? And if the CGI hint is true, would that make the latter proud of this hypothetical spiritual successor or eager to run amuck crying its outrage?