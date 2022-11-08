2024 Honda Pilot Type R Makes CGI Debut With Turbo Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Honda is on a massive roll, and from all segment POVs. Just think about the latest releases and also remember they are not over just yet.
We have already seen major introductions such as the all-new HR-V crossover SUV (now made especially for North America and China – and sold internationally as the first-ever ZR-V), followed by the latest iteration of the best-selling CR-V and topped with the arrival of the 2023 Civic Type R Hot Hatch.
But of course, that was not all, as we are currently expecting Honda to give a fresh jolt to the ailing sedan segment with the eleventh-gen Accord, among others. One of the highly anticipated fresh models on the roster was also the fourth-generation three-row mid-size Pilot family CUV, but Honda diligently presented all the goodies mere hours ago.
And, of course, that does not mean it has stopped it from being a darling of the virtual automotive artist realm. Quite on the contrary, indeed. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the looks of the unreleased and unannounced feisty three-row mid-size Japanese CUV produced in Lincoln, Alabama.
The sporty version, hypothetically to be sold alongside the five trims already presented (including the rugged TrailSport), is the Honda Pilot Type R, which should be available quite fast, either for the 2023 or 2024 model year, according to the unofficial predictions of the channel’s host. However, unlike the regular Pilot, which is powered by an updated 285-hp 3.5-liter V6, this performance variant would get electrified.
So, from their POV, the 2023/2024 Honda Pilot Type R would proudly sport a turbocharged hybrid or even a plug-in hybrid powertrain to make sure it would be quick and sustainable at the same time. Do note the additional color choices, as well as the fact that all illustrations were done before Honda’s actual introduction of the all-new 2023 Pilot – they simply timed this unofficial making-of video (embedded below) more than right.
