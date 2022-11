2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets the Modern RWB Digital Treatment, Feels Classic Again

As far as the first is concerned, the latest pinnacle of Porsche luxury, heritage, and extreme pricing may be that $312k 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS special America-only package that is only available for selected customers. The second, meanwhile, is still working on the best-possible 911 GT3 builds.As for the virtual realm, well, the sky is the limit , frankly. And there are so many ideas that we just need to crank up our imagination to eleven. Or, perhaps, even to thirteen, to mirror Samar Vijay, a self-taught 13-year-old 3D automotive artist better known as cg_celestial on social media, who has recently decided to give a fresh RWB twist to a 2023 GT3 RS.The pixel master decided to start a collaboration with another ‘Ninja fellowship’ member, better known as atf.grinder on social media, from whom he borrowed a digital base for the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Alas, now you would have trouble recognizing it as a modern sports car because the author infused it with fresh RWB (aka Rauh-Welt Begriff) DNA and turned it into an instantly dark and menacing classic.Remember, the Porsche tuner located in Japan loves to dabble with extreme takes on older 911s, so a 992-series GT3 RS would certainly be way out of their outrageous comfort zone. No worries, though, as no actual 911s were hurt in the making of this “ super crazy project ” that took around two weeks to complete!Naturally, all the usual Euro-Japanese tuning suspects are present and accounted for, including the extremely slammed attitude, the thoroughly aerodynamic widebody atmosphere, as well as a nice set of “LVS-M rims in the front, BBS Turbofan at the back and a MONSTER of a diffuser with a massive wacky wing.” Oh, and the rest of the CGI details are great, too.