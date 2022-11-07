Fourth-Gen 2023 Honda Pilot Arrives With 285-HP V6, Rugged TrailSport Grade

Just as predicted, teased, and informally envisioned, the newest iteration of the three-row mid-size crossover SUV flaunts “America’s ultimate family SUV” credentials, five trims (including the new TrailSport), and an uprated 3.5-liter V6 mill.
Honda has finally introduced the fourth-generation Pilot crossover in America, as their “largest and most powerful SUV ever.” Those promises are held with a length of up to 200.2 inches (5,085 mm), a height of up to 72 inches (1,829 mm), and a width of 78.5 in. (1,994 mm), plus a wheelbase of 113.8 in. – that’s 2,890 mm. As for the 3.5-liter V6’s oomph, it reaches up to 285 hp.
The power is sent to the wheels through a ten-speed automatic transmission, the new Pilot gets Normal, Econ, Sport, Trail, Snow, Sand, and Tow driving modes, and Sport, EX-L, TrailSport, Touring, and Elite trims. There is no pricing information just yet, which is probably going to be revealed closer to the intended market introduction. For now, Honda is only spilling the beans on the major highlights.
Among them, we could easily note a few, such as the “tougher” design, the “modern, upscale cabin with sophisticated materials and premium touches,” flexible seating and additional space for the second and third rows, plus the new Pilot TrailSport. The latter is said to be the “most rugged Honda SUV ever, with standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates, higher ground clearance, an off-road-tuned suspension, and more.”
Plus, let us not forget about the second-generation i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring and the increased cargo volume. Further stepping inside, we find a novel, removable second-row middle seat for Touring and Elite grades, a standard digital instrument cluster (10.2-inch for Elite), as well as two steps for the central touchscreen command center – 7.0-inch with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the base Sport trim and 9.0-inch for all other grades.
