Honda’s Electric Future Looks Like the e:N2, Here to Deliver Intellectual Exhilaration

Honda introduced the e:N Series in December 2021, combining both real production models and concepts that aimed to show the versatility of the just-developed e:N Architecture. Three of these concepts were unveiled at the same time and now, with the occasion of the fifth China International Import Expo, which kicked off on November 5 in Shanghai, China, a follow-up was introduced.
It’s called the e:N2 and, for the time being, we get just a taste of it, along with the promise of an exhilarating future. Make that the promise of “intellectual exhilaration,” because that’s what a hypothetical driver and hypothetical passengers would experience inside the non-yet-detailed cabin. Marketing is all about fancy words (and the occasional word salad), but Honda is saying that the e:N2 concept is the essence of the future of the marque’s electric future.
With “sharp and dynamic body lines,” the e:N2 uses the same design language present throughout the entire series, which Honda calls the e:N Design. In concepts, including this one, it translates into a rather boxy shape and very sharp angles, which render the impression of a much bulkier and aggressive body that it perhaps need be.
concepts introduced last year, there is a feeling that the e:N2 is underworked, to avoid a much harsher phrasing, so here’s to hoping that the photo above is just a teaser and not the finished concept.
One thing is certain, and Honda also highlights it: the e:N Design language is not present in any other existing category on the market right now. As we noted on a previous occasion as well, the sharp angles and blunt lines will not make it to the production models, so one could argue that the fact that this design is not present in any other category when it’s not even present in future Honda models isn’t exactly something Honda should be bragging about.
Exterior design nit-picking aside, Honda promises maximization of space inside the cabin of the e:N2 through the sheer nature of this being an EV and optimization of it, for the aforementioned “intellectual exhilaration.” This would translate into a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit, effective presentation of lighting and scents, and smart hospitality with Honda CONNECT features. It will be a smart car, is what Honda seems to be saying, one that will make the most of available space for high-tech features, mood lighting and scent-diffusers.
As far as concept cars go, this is nothing as fancy and futuristic as having an entertainment and relaxation lounge inside the cabin. It’s perhaps for the best, because the e:N2 feels more feasible because of it.
Honda plans to release five new electric models for the Chinese market within the next five years, and up to 30 new EVs for the international market over an extended timeframe. The e:N2 will never become a production model, so take it as a teaser of how the Honda all-electric future might look like, and a good example of how Honda plans to be reborn as an all-electric marque.
It’s called the e:N2 and, for the time being, we get just a taste of it, along with the promise of an exhilarating future. Make that the promise of “intellectual exhilaration,” because that’s what a hypothetical driver and hypothetical passengers would experience inside the non-yet-detailed cabin. Marketing is all about fancy words (and the occasional word salad), but Honda is saying that the e:N2 concept is the essence of the future of the marque’s electric future.
With “sharp and dynamic body lines,” the e:N2 uses the same design language present throughout the entire series, which Honda calls the e:N Design. In concepts, including this one, it translates into a rather boxy shape and very sharp angles, which render the impression of a much bulkier and aggressive body that it perhaps need be.
concepts introduced last year, there is a feeling that the e:N2 is underworked, to avoid a much harsher phrasing, so here’s to hoping that the photo above is just a teaser and not the finished concept.
One thing is certain, and Honda also highlights it: the e:N Design language is not present in any other existing category on the market right now. As we noted on a previous occasion as well, the sharp angles and blunt lines will not make it to the production models, so one could argue that the fact that this design is not present in any other category when it’s not even present in future Honda models isn’t exactly something Honda should be bragging about.
Exterior design nit-picking aside, Honda promises maximization of space inside the cabin of the e:N2 through the sheer nature of this being an EV and optimization of it, for the aforementioned “intellectual exhilaration.” This would translate into a clean and uncluttered digital cockpit, effective presentation of lighting and scents, and smart hospitality with Honda CONNECT features. It will be a smart car, is what Honda seems to be saying, one that will make the most of available space for high-tech features, mood lighting and scent-diffusers.
As far as concept cars go, this is nothing as fancy and futuristic as having an entertainment and relaxation lounge inside the cabin. It’s perhaps for the best, because the e:N2 feels more feasible because of it.
Honda plans to release five new electric models for the Chinese market within the next five years, and up to 30 new EVs for the international market over an extended timeframe. The e:N2 will never become a production model, so take it as a teaser of how the Honda all-electric future might look like, and a good example of how Honda plans to be reborn as an all-electric marque.