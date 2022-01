Cadillac Halo InnerSpace Previews a Luxurious Future in Which the Car Becomes a Lounge

EV

Cadillac says a bunch of fancy words about the InnerSpace, like how it “repurposes” the time used while traveling, offers wellness benefits, and a high-tech space that remains essentially Cadillac-luxurious. They’re not exaggerated, but an equally accurate description is that this is a fancy lounge on wheels , and even the renders show it. There are lush fabrics on the bench and the dashboard has been replaced by what looks like fancy cabinets holding – what else? – slippers, and extra blankets and throw pillows.To gain access inside, the roof lifts up at the same time as the doors open outwards. The seats pivot outwards as well, to facilitate entry. The concept uses the Ultium Platform’s wireless battery management system, which spreads the battery modules throughout the cabin and, this way, allows for a low profile and more interior volume to be used for the passengers’ comfort.The windscreen is a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display with voice-activated controls . The InnerSpace features technologies like biometric input and AI machine learning, as well as GM’s Ultifi software platform, allowing for over-the-air updates and endless customization of the driving (riding?) experience. Suggested themes are Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery, but the user will ultimately be able to update the vehicle over the air with their preferred themes and other features.The InnerSpace concept rides on Goodyear’s new-designed tires with SoundComfort technology, which reduces soundwave resonance from the rubber, and provides for a quieter and smoother ride. To counter the disconnect between the user and the vehicle, tire metrics are accessible via the large screen. Assuming you run “maintenance” on this luxury ride on your own, or would care to interrupt the ride to do it on the way.“Electrification and autonomous driving will fundamentally change the role of vehicles and the experiences customers have with them,” Bryan Nesbitt, GM executive director, Global Advanced Design and Global Architecture Studio, states in a statement. “We’re exploring where that will go with these innovative concepts, envisioning mobility as an ally of wellness, giving customers the ultimate luxury, more personal time rather than taking it.”Two things are clear from this: number one and the most important, Cadillac is throwing ideas about the self-driving future to see what will stick; and number two, Cadillac believes more personal time means more screentime. Granted, passengers still have the option to look out the window, but when you have so many options of being entertained online, why bother Here’s Cadillac's vision of the future which, thankfully, still includes ankle-breaker Louboutins.