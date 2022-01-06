Cadillac Halo InnerSpace Previews a Luxurious Future in Which the Car Becomes a Lounge

One such automaker is Cadillac. General Motors, which owns Cadillac, pulled out of the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show, now underway in Las Vegas, choosing to go digital for the presentation of the latest entry into the Halo Portfolio. It’s called InnerSpace, and it’s absolutely gorgeous and impossibly luxurious. It is also a rich person’s living room, but in the form of a car.
While other carmakers choose to leave a steering wheel as an optional in their concepts slash visions of the future, Cadillac is definitely of the opinion that, once full autonomy is reached, it won’t be desirable any longer. With the driving experience gone, what do you propose for a replacement? The InnerSpace concept offers wellness, relaxation and entertainment as possible alternatives.
This way, the journey becomes as important as the destination, if not more. The InnerSpace concept is a two-seater, long and swept-back coupe whose cabin is a mobile lounge. Take that in the most literal sense, because Cadillac replaces the seats with a loveseat slash bench, with leg extensions and a reclining position. The idea is that, once you’re inside, you’ll want to kick back and just enjoy the ride.
a fancy lounge on wheels, and even the renders show it. There are lush fabrics on the bench and the dashboard has been replaced by what looks like fancy cabinets holding – what else? – slippers, and extra blankets and throw pillows.
To gain access inside, the roof lifts up at the same time as the doors open outwards. The seats pivot outwards as well, to facilitate entry. The concept uses the Ultium Platform’s wireless battery management system, which spreads the battery modules throughout the cabin and, this way, allows for a low profile and more interior volume to be used for the passengers’ comfort.
The windscreen is a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display with voice-activated controls. The InnerSpace features technologies like biometric input and AI machine learning, as well as GM’s Ultifi software platform, allowing for over-the-air updates and endless customization of the driving (riding?) experience. Suggested themes are Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery, but the user will ultimately be able to update the vehicle over the air with their preferred themes and other features.
The InnerSpace concept rides on Goodyear’s new EV-designed tires with SoundComfort technology, which reduces soundwave resonance from the rubber, and provides for a quieter and smoother ride. To counter the disconnect between the user and the vehicle, tire metrics are accessible via the large screen. Assuming you run “maintenance” on this luxury ride on your own, or would care to interrupt the ride to do it on the way.
Two things are clear from this: number one and the most important, Cadillac is throwing ideas about the self-driving future to see what will stick; and number two, Cadillac believes more personal time means more screentime. Granted, passengers still have the option to look out the window, but when you have so many options of being entertained online, why bother?
Here’s Cadillac's vision of the future which, thankfully, still includes ankle-breaker Louboutins.
