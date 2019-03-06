Honda E Prototype Shows Funky Interior in Geneva

Starting later this year, car buyers across the world will have another item on their shopping list: the Honda EV. To give them all a taste of things to come, a preview of that car, the Honda E Prototype, is currently on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show.

But it’s the minimalist interior of the E Prototype that captures the eye the most, with its ultra-high-tech screens, five of them, positioned above a dashboard with wood inserts. Beneath that dashboard, the air vents are there to remind us of how the Japanese built their cars decades ago.



The screens that stretch from side to side fulfill various roles. The leftmost and rightmost ones act as exterior mirrors, showing images captured by the cameras. The one in front of the driver is the instrument cluster, and the other two are waypoints to the functions of the car and its infotainment system.



Powering the Honda E Prototype is an electric drivetrain comprising a battery and an electric motor. The battery is powerful enough to give it a range of 200 km (124 miles). Recharging the battery to 80 percent capacity takes 30 minutes when using a fast charging solution.



As for what the car is capable of on the road, Honda promises “fun and emotive experience.”



The first electric



