Honda e Prototype an Electric Throwback to the Cars of Old

One of the coolest concept cars to be shown next week at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is Honda’s e Prototype. Slotted to enter production later this year, the e is at the same time a car for the future and a throwback to the carmaker’s cars of old.
Built on an EV-specific platform and inspired by the Urban EV concept first shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, the e Prototype shows a muscular yet unintimidating stance, and an innocent, electrifying look.

Powering the e Prototype is an electric powertrain whose battery can pack enough juice for a trip of over 200 km (124 miles), making the car ideal for city commutes. The recharging time for the battery has been measured to be 30 minutes to 80 percent capacity, via a fast charging solution.

Perhaps equally as exciting as the exterior is the car’s interior layout, of a design not often seen in the industry. At the center of the build is the "modern minimalist approach," which translates into simple lines and surfaces covered in materials usually found in someone’s home.

The e Prototype is packed with technology. It appears to be using five large screen stretching from one side to the other of the cabin, with a horizontal edge sitting right beneath them, supporting a number of controls.

Three of the screens are used to show information about the car and the trip itself, while the two fitted to the either end of the dashboard act as mirrors and show data coming from the exterior cameras.

The Honda electric compact car will go on sale by the end of this year. It will be the first in a line of electric models that will expand to comprise two-thirds of Honda’s European fleet by the year 2025. It is unclear how much of the concept’s design will actually make it into the production car.
