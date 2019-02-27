Honda e Prototype an Electric Throwback to the Cars of Old

One of the coolest concept cars to be shown next week at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is Honda’s e Prototype. Slotted to enter production later this year, the e is at the same time a car for the future and a throwback to the carmaker’s cars of old.

47 photos



Powering the e Prototype is an electric powertrain whose battery can pack enough juice for a trip of over 200 km (124 miles), making the car ideal for city commutes. The recharging time for the battery has been measured to be 30 minutes to 80 percent capacity, via a fast charging solution.



Perhaps equally as exciting as the exterior is the car’s interior layout, of a design not often seen in the industry. At the center of the build is the "modern minimalist approach," which translates into simple lines and surfaces covered in materials usually found in someone’s home.



The e Prototype is packed with technology. It appears to be using five large screen stretching from one side to the other of the cabin, with a horizontal edge sitting right beneath them, supporting a number of controls.



Three of the screens are used to show information about the car and the trip itself, while the two fitted to the either end of the dashboard act as mirrors and show data coming from the exterior cameras.



