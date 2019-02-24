autoevolution

All Honda Civic Type R Models Gather for a Hot Hatch Reunion Video

24 Feb 2019, 20:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Civic Type R is not what you'd call a heritage car, but Honda UK has an awesome garage with every generation. That's how Tiff Needell and Lovecars were able to put this video together, which even has the oldest Civic model.
3 photos
All Honda Civic Type R Models Gather for a Hot Hatch Reunion VideoAll Honda Civic Type R Models Gather for a Hot Hatch Reunion Video
Without Honda's heritage collection, you'd never be able to find a bone-stock EP3 or an FN2 with immaculate seats.Tiff sides with almost every other Civic fan in the world, saying that the EP3 is the best Type R that ever was, at least in Europe. It's got the sweetest handling, not to mention it was so cheap back in the day.

The TV presenter remembers the 2001 to 2005 model quite fondly, as its launch coincided with a high in his career. Of course, we don't agree with everything he says. For example, the gear shifter is more van-like than racecar-like.

But the EP3 is not the first Civic Type R, as that title belongs to the Japanese EK9 with its screaming 1.6-liter VTEC. If those two are highs, the FN2 hatchback is the low that follows.

It still had a 2.0-liter VTEC engine with just one extra horsepower, but gained a lot of weight and lost its independent rear suspension. Of course, people forgot about the added refinement and better engine sound.

Finally, we arrive at the turbocharged era, which starts with the FK2 in 2015. Honda treated more like a prototype with license plates, as it paved the way for the awesome FK8.

Launched in 2017 after being unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in November 2016, this 320 horsepower car is still considered by many to be the best FWD car in the world, not to mention it's more comfortable and practical than before. It's still winning awards and setting lap records, so a drag race is just what the doctor ordered.

honda civic type r Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HONDA models:
HONDA PassportHONDA Passport Large SUVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactHONDA HR-VHONDA HR-V Medium SUVHONDA PilotHONDA Pilot Large SUVAll HONDA models  
 
 