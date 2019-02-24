All Honda Civic Type R Models Gather for a Hot Hatch Reunion Video

The Civic Type R is not what you'd call a heritage car, but Honda UK has an awesome garage with every generation. That's how Tiff Needell and Lovecars were able to put this video together, which even has the oldest Civic model.

The TV presenter remembers the 2001 to 2005 model quite fondly, as its launch coincided with a high in his career. Of course, we don't agree with everything he says. For example, the gear shifter is more van-like than racecar-like.



But the EP3 is not the first Civic Type R, as that title belongs to the Japanese EK9 with its screaming 1.6-liter VTEC. If those two are highs, the FN2 hatchback is the low that follows.



It still had a 2.0-liter VTEC engine with just one extra horsepower, but gained a lot of weight and lost its independent rear suspension. Of course, people forgot about the added refinement and better engine sound.



Finally, we arrive at the turbocharged era, which starts with the FK2 in 2015. Honda treated more like a prototype with license plates, as it paved the way for the awesome

Launched in 2017 after being unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in November 2016, this 320 horsepower car is still considered by many to be the best FWD car in the world, not to mention it's more comfortable and practical than before. It's still winning awards and setting lap records, so a drag race is just what the doctor ordered.



