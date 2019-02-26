3 Honda Closing UK Plant, Could Relocate Civic Hatchback Production To the U.S.

2 All Honda Civic Type R Models Gather for a Hot Hatch Reunion Video

1 Honda Confirms Civic Production Will Continue In North America

More on this:

Honda HR-V Sport Is Pretty Expensive, Also Available With CVT

A subcompact crossover that happens to sell well even in the U.S. of A., the HR-V enters 2019 in the United Kingdom with 180 horsepower. The bump in performance comes courtesy of the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, which comes with a six-speed manual as standard and a continuously variable transmission as an option. 10 photos



Despite its size, the CVT is often described as the most efficient type of transmission out there, but in this application, customers can expect 47.1 mpg and 137 grams.



Zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 7.8 seconds, and if you keep your foot on the loud pedal for long enough, the HR-V Sport is much obliged to top at 134 miles per hour. On that note, how does this version compare to its siblings?



First of all, the Sport levels up the visuals with high-gloss black chrome exterior trim and honeycomb-pattern grille. The Solid Wing Face design signature is complemented by the front splitter, side skirts, wheel arch moldings, and sharper design of the rear bumper.



LED headlights, indicators, and DRLs come standard while the taillights feature a smoked effect and black inner bars. Hop inside the HR-V Sport, and



Internet browsing capability and Honda Sensing (includes collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition) are standard too. Customers who prefer a premium paint job can opt for one by adding £525 to the retail price.



“The HR-V Sport adds a premium and sporty character to the HR-V range,” declared Phil Webb, head of the automotive division at Honda in the United Kingdom. “This sporty, subcompact SUV with premium design details provides our customers with greater choice for a more engaging driving experience in an immensely competitive segment of the market.” Named HR-V Sport, the range-topping model starts at £27,595 and £28,845, respectively. Coming to British dealerships in April 2019, the crossover features “bespoke suspension and performance damper tuning.” Variable ratio electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering and Honda Agile Handling Assist are included from the get-go.Despite its size, the HR-V Sport uses more fuel than you’d expect. The WLTP-rated fuel consumption stands at 47.9 miles to the gallon, translating to CO2 emissions of 135 grams per kilometer. Theis often described as the most efficient type of transmission out there, but in this application, customers can expect 47.1 mpg and 137 grams.Zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 7.8 seconds, and if you keep your foot on the loud pedal for long enough, the HR-V Sport is much obliged to top at 134 miles per hour. On that note, how does this version compare to its siblings?First of all, the Sport levels up the visuals with high-gloss black chrome exterior trim and honeycomb-pattern grille. The Solid Wing Face design signature is complemented by the front splitter, side skirts, wheel arch moldings, and sharper design of the rear bumper.LED headlights, indicators, and DRLs come standard while the taillights feature a smoked effect and black inner bars. Hop inside the HR-V Sport, and Honda treats the driver and his passengers with enhanced bolstering, black roof lining, black and red leather upholstery, and the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Garmin navigation.Internet browsing capability and Honda Sensing (includes collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition) are standard too. Customers who prefer a premium paint job can opt for one by adding £525 to the retail price.“The HR-V Sport adds a premium and sporty character to the HR-V range,” declared Phil Webb, head of the automotive division at Honda in the United Kingdom. “This sporty, subcompact SUV with premium design details provides our customers with greater choice for a more engaging driving experience in an immensely competitive segment of the market.”