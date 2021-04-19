Honda Reveals Electric SUV Prototype in China, Looks Like the New HR-V

The Honda SUV e Prototype has just been unveiled in China today. While it's not ready for production yet, customers will be able to buy this vehicle starting in the Spring of 2022. While technical details aren't available right now, the design tells us a few things.
Honda says this is the first electric vehicle prototype unveiled in China. While Japan has had many more concepts and prototypes, none of them have been in the shape of an SUV. We've heard rumors that the automaker is looking to electrify many of its current models, including the next-gen CR-V.
Speaking of which, the SUV e is clearly based on the new HR-V model, which isn't available in America. The second-gen started out as the Japanese Vezel crossover but was presented in Europe about two months ago under the HR-V name.
The SUV e prototype clearly hides an HR-V production body under there, but it also boasts upgrades like hidden door handles, slimmed-down mirrors, and different headlights. A completely new front end has been created for the EV, which is completely streamlined when compared to the normal hybrid model. The tactic is similar to how Hyundai makes the Kona Electric.
Many automakers are now considering importing EVs made in China. Thus, it would be easy to call this a Kona Electric rival. But based on a statement made by the U.S. division at the beginning of the year, our crossover will be specific to this market.
"The development of a successor to the Honda HR-V for the US market is underway," the automaker said in a statement. "This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of US customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions."
The latest company press release announces that Honda will introduce 10 EV models within five years in China. Their plan is mostly focused on the existing joint ventures they have. GAC Honda already produces the affordable VE-1, while Dongfeng will have the fancier M-NV.
There are plug-in models as well, like the already announced CR-V, which is being joined today by the Breeze PHEV manufactured by Guangqi Honda.
