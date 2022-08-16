This Limousine-Like Supercar Concept Envisions the Future of Luxury Transportation

Concept cars are fun to observe and discover as many of them give us a glimpse of what transportation options might look like in the future. The most recent futuristic electric and autonomous car concept we’ve come across is the Saab AeroStream Stage 2 created by Bruno Arena.
This is an eye-catching ultra-luxurious supercar concept with a mysterious flare about it, with its aerodynamic, elongated design, wrap-around windshield, and sci-fi-inspired headlights and taillights.
If it ever comes to materialize into an actual vehicle, the Saab AeroStream appears quite capable of competing against current and upcoming electric cars. This is made clear by the highly aerodynamic body, with the elongated, contoured shapes in the front and the sharp edges toward the rear. The splitter and diffuser visible in the photos suggest the conceptual vehicle has been designed with high performance in mind.
The long wheelbase of the concept vehicle suggests this could be a passenger transport vehicle, especially considering the stretch limousine-like design. However, instead of a human operator, it comes equipped with a series of sensors and artificial intelligence that will take over once activated.
As you can observe in the digital paintings, this autonomous car concept replaces the traditional side mirrors with rear-facing cameras. And that’s the whole idea of self-driving cars, actually, creating a vehicle equipped with cameras that can detect all and any object around it to safely drive passengers to their destination.
The conceptual Saab AeroStream’s sporty silhouette is finished in matte silver paint, complemented by a slightly-recessed contrasting black hood, and minimalistic headlights and taillights. The panoramic, wrap-around windshield further accentuates the mysterious personality of the supercar.
The designer hasn’t made available any renderings of the interior, but in some images, only two seats are visible. What is not clear, though, is how one will be able to climb inside this luxury supercar. For what it’s worth, Bruno Arena does mention in his Instagram posts that this is still a work in progress.
If it ever comes to materialize into an actual vehicle, the Saab AeroStream appears quite capable of competing against current and upcoming electric cars. This is made clear by the highly aerodynamic body, with the elongated, contoured shapes in the front and the sharp edges toward the rear. The splitter and diffuser visible in the photos suggest the conceptual vehicle has been designed with high performance in mind.
The long wheelbase of the concept vehicle suggests this could be a passenger transport vehicle, especially considering the stretch limousine-like design. However, instead of a human operator, it comes equipped with a series of sensors and artificial intelligence that will take over once activated.
As you can observe in the digital paintings, this autonomous car concept replaces the traditional side mirrors with rear-facing cameras. And that’s the whole idea of self-driving cars, actually, creating a vehicle equipped with cameras that can detect all and any object around it to safely drive passengers to their destination.
The conceptual Saab AeroStream’s sporty silhouette is finished in matte silver paint, complemented by a slightly-recessed contrasting black hood, and minimalistic headlights and taillights. The panoramic, wrap-around windshield further accentuates the mysterious personality of the supercar.
The designer hasn’t made available any renderings of the interior, but in some images, only two seats are visible. What is not clear, though, is how one will be able to climb inside this luxury supercar. For what it’s worth, Bruno Arena does mention in his Instagram posts that this is still a work in progress.