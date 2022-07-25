Mercedes-Benz EQXX Gets Its Performance Tested in the Real World, How Quick Is It?

Having impressed with its incredible driving range earlier this year, doing well over 1,000 km (622+ miles) on a single charge, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX has now had its performance put to the test.
The battery-punishing run took place at a testing facility in Germany, revealing that the show car is not that fast in a straight line. As a matter of fact, it did the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.51 seconds, as measured on a third-party device, and ran the quarter mile in forever, or a bit under 16 seconds.
Designed as a preview of the company’s ultra-efficient electric future, the EQXX is no AMG in disguise. It uses a single electric motor to drive the rear wheels, rated at 201 hp (204 ps / 150 kW), backed up by a 100 kWh battery. The latter has the same capacity as the one in the EQS 450+, but it is 30% lighter and 50% smaller, the car manufacturer claims.
Tipping the scales at 3,858 pounds (1,750 kg), the EQXX has glass-fiber-reinforced plastic doors, brake discs made of aluminum alloy, magnesium wheels, and slim roof panel with solar cells that give it an extra 15 miles (25 km) of driving range. A Cd factor of 0.17 further improves the autonomy, and despite being built to travel as far as possible on a single charge, it doesn’t cut back on the typical luxury and technology gizmos.
In case you forgot, it boasts a massive touchscreen display with a diagonal of 47.5 inches. And since it is all about the new era, it is as green as they come, with lots of sustainable materials used throughout. Vegan leather made from mushrooms, cacti-derived upholstery, and sustainable plastic made from different waste, including diapers, are part of the build. And if you have to know, you cannot buy the EQXX, as it is a concept, as we already mentioned.
