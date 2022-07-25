Mercedes-Benz EQXX Gets Its Performance Tested in the Real World, How Quick Is It?

More on this:

1 Mercedes Goes on EV Summer Road Trip, Nails Almost 747 Miles on a Single Charge

2 Mercedes-Benz Shows You Can Do 700 Miles With One Battery Charge, Fine Print Follows

3 BMW iX M60 and Mercedes EQXX, Two Different Visions of Germany's EV Age

4 Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Pursues Efficiency in Controversial Ways

5 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Looks Road Legal with a 0.17 Drag Coefficient