All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R, aka the “Ultimate Hot Hatch,” Costs Almost $44k

Honda is having a field year in the United States, though most news covers the crossover SUV grounds. Almost alone, a high-performance nameplate keeps the passenger car banner way up high in the air.
Honda fans living in the North American region cannot stop from rejoicing. They got all-new stuff like the HR-V (dubbed ZR-V on international markets because it’s a new model based on the Civic), the new iteration of the best-selling CR-V compact CUV, and soon the big families will get to witness the official birth of a new three-row mid-size Honda Pilot generation.
Meanwhile, the passenger car sector does not feel completely abandoned by the Japanese automaker because we just got the first teaser for the all-new, eleventh-generation Honda Accord mid-size sedan in Hybrid Touring form. But wait, as we have more good news.
At long last, the FL5 Honda Civic Type R will start arriving at nationwide U.S. dealerships and the 315-horsepower Hot Hatch “is the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold” in America. Even better, the Japanese carmaker promises their fresh Civic Type R “continues to offer exceptional high-performance value with starting MSRP at $42,895.” Factoring in the $1,095 destination charge, the automaker still keeps it under the $44k threshold (it’s $43,990, to be more precise).
Additionally, the eleventh-gen Civic Flagship, which is reaching dealerships starting October 28th according to the quick press release we have embedded below, has an official EPA rating for fuel economy if that even matters to anyone. So, the 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged inline-for engine, along with all the nifty Honda engineering tricks and aero treats, will enable ratings of 22/28/24 mpg (10.69/8.4/9.8 liters per 100 km) for the city/highway/combined trips, respectively.
As such, what more could be said? Well, here are a couple of fresh reviews taking care of that!
