Digital Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Puts the S650 Into Proper High-Performance Vista

Just recently, a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition went under the hammer for more than a million bucks.
And that was not just because people care about charity auctions but also due to the S550 bowing out with grace after the 2022MY. There is nothing wrong with the current, sixth-generation Ford Mustang and its contemporary depiction of the Shelby GT500 heritage.
Only with the current constraints faced by the automotive industry, Ford had to choose to sacrifice the S550 version in favor of having enough 5.2-liter supercharged V8s to fulfill the potential Ford F-150 Raptor R orders. So, everyone needs to rush and snatch a $79,420 Shelby GT500 off the final 2022MY allocation lots. Or patiently wait for the S650, the seventh-generation version to arrive sometime in the not-so-near future.
But wait, what if someone could take the matters into their hands and deliver the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 a little faster, even if only virtually? No worries, the virtual automotive artists are well aware of the potential hype surrounding what could be the last of the great ICE-powered V8 extreme muscle cars, especially since the Dodge rivals are going electric and Chevy Camaro’s fate is currently unknown.
So, here is Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, who again travels across the CGI Americana performance plains. Only this time the pixel master is not imagining a four-door Tesla Model R Shooting Brake on the backbones of the second-gen Tesla Roadster. Instead, he is dreaming of an eerily close-to-reality fantasy where the all-new Ford Mustang has already spawned a high-performance Shelby GT500 version.
The CGI expert’s feisty ‘Stang looks quite subtle, indeed, with its silver and black-stripe attire. But we reckon that is just a ruse, especially considering the huge wheels and tires, the massive hood ventilation setup, the humongous quad-oval tailpipe assembly, and all the big or little aerodynamic details! Cool, right?
Only with the current constraints faced by the automotive industry, Ford had to choose to sacrifice the S550 version in favor of having enough 5.2-liter supercharged V8s to fulfill the potential Ford F-150 Raptor R orders. So, everyone needs to rush and snatch a $79,420 Shelby GT500 off the final 2022MY allocation lots. Or patiently wait for the S650, the seventh-generation version to arrive sometime in the not-so-near future.
But wait, what if someone could take the matters into their hands and deliver the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 a little faster, even if only virtually? No worries, the virtual automotive artists are well aware of the potential hype surrounding what could be the last of the great ICE-powered V8 extreme muscle cars, especially since the Dodge rivals are going electric and Chevy Camaro’s fate is currently unknown.
So, here is Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, who again travels across the CGI Americana performance plains. Only this time the pixel master is not imagining a four-door Tesla Model R Shooting Brake on the backbones of the second-gen Tesla Roadster. Instead, he is dreaming of an eerily close-to-reality fantasy where the all-new Ford Mustang has already spawned a high-performance Shelby GT500 version.
The CGI expert’s feisty ‘Stang looks quite subtle, indeed, with its silver and black-stripe attire. But we reckon that is just a ruse, especially considering the huge wheels and tires, the massive hood ventilation setup, the humongous quad-oval tailpipe assembly, and all the big or little aerodynamic details! Cool, right?