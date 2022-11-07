2024 Ford Crown Victoria Comeback Is Like a Virtual Taurus Meets Digital Mustang

We all know that the only passenger car left in Ford’s American roster is the 2022 Ford Mustang, kicking off at a base MSRP of $27,470. Otherwise, it’s all crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
And, frankly, not everyone is happy about that – even if the Blue Oval automaker offers no less than eight crossover SUVs and eight truck & van nameplates to fulfill all potential queries. And that does not even consider the variety of commercial vehicles. Alas, some people would still love to see a passenger car comeback or two.
Naturally, there are a bunch of potential suspects for such a revival case. And, according to the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who has prepared yet another of his beloved CGI model mashup series, we should all take a Crown Vic swing from now and then. No worries, a lot of fellow pixel masters did just that.
Only this CGI expert is more prolific than others, and his return to a digital life of the beloved (or feared, depending on which side of the long arm of the law you position yourself) full-size sedan comes with a variety of POVs and design ideas. So, for the most part, people are right to call this a virtual Ford Taurus meeting a digital Mustang, especially considering the four-door body treatment and the front fascia styling.
But, of course, not all of them are met with universal approval – so we might as well select a couple of favorites, right? Naturally, the dark blue rear with lots of chrome is one of the fan-favorite ideas, and both the dark gray Crown Victoria and the Police Interceptor specifications look nasty enough to get our CGI hall pass. Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so feel free to veto this new digital series without mercy, if you feel like it!
