Introduced in 1992 with the 4.6-liter V8 from the Modular family of powerplants, the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor still instills fear in drivers even though increasingly more cars are getting auctioned off in favor of the Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility. This particular example of the breed, an unmarked specification from the 2010 model year, is one of the vehicles that was sadly retired from the force.
Owned by Eric Young of Late Model Restoration, the blacked-out land yacht is very close to stock. Modifications include light port work to the throttle body and intake plenum, a MagnaFlow Street Series cat-back exhaust, 4.10 gears out back, and a 93-octane tune. Of course, there is 93 in the tank.
With 149,204 miles on the clock, which is 240,121 kilometers to whom prefers the metric system, the daily-driven P7B is much obliged to lay down 198 horsepower at the rear wheels at 5,200 rpm. The Dynojet chassis dynamometer also reveals 238 pound-feet (333 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm, which is pretty impressive for a car this old and with such high mileage.
Referred to as the P7B from 2010 to the 2011 model year as opposed to P71 for earlier cars, this CVPI was originally advertised with 250 ponies at 5,000 rpm and 297 pound-feet (403 Nm) at 4,000 rpm at the crank, not 279 pound-feet (378 Nm) as the host says at the 1:14 mark of the video below.
Pictured on 275/50 R17 Nitto NT555 G2 tires mounted on 17- by 9.0-inch rear wheels, this body-on-frame blast from the not-so-distant past will probably get a five-speed manual swap in due time. The 4R75W slushbox was fine back in the day, but if Eric gets to add nitrous to the mix as the host says toward the end of the video, then the BorgWarner T45 may not be strong enough fully stock because this box takes up to 375 pound-feet (508 Nm).
