Hellephant Apache Travels With a Widebody Nissan GT-R on the Virtual Road to SEMA

The 2022 SEMA Show was – by all accounts – a smashing success. And everyone felt happy and fulfilled, whether from the OEM or the aftermarket side of the fence.
Actually, the good news travels fast, and just when we found out this year’s SEMA Show (November 1-4) edition was a wrap at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, there were even more reasons to rejoice and start preparations for 2023’s shenanigans. This is simply because there will be an entire 2023 SEMA Week that will include both the traditional SEMA Show and a SEMA Fest! So, it is no wonder that some people have already started the preparations.
And that is valid both in the real world and across the virtual realm. A good case in point about the latter could be made by Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who has collaborated with fellow pixel master Pedro Guerreiro (aka typerulez) on something that is already on the road to SEMA. Of course, his ardent fans already know what we are dealing with, at least partially.
The towing rig, complete with a massive gooseneck trailer that has space for two other digital projects, not just one, is a thoroughly bagged and extreme widebody 1958 Chevy Apache (Task Force) pickup truck that also incurred a Hellephant V8 transfusion to gain a world of digital oomph. And it puts it to great use, towing a digital Nissan GT-R/GT-R50 en route to a hypothetical SEMA Show of their choice.
Frankly, we feel that someone who would dare to create these two in the real world would also stand a pretty massive chance of easily winning the legendary SEMA Show Battle of the Builders competition. How about you, do you think the same, or not?
