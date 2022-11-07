Abandoned Hypercars Paint Post-Apocalyptic Picture, Stun Instagram, But It's CGI

An Italian 3D artist has presented several images of seemingly abandoned hypercars in dirty, poorly lit, storage areas. The images depict rare and valuable models, such as a LaFerrari, a Chiron, a Lamborghini Sian, or an Aventador SVJ covered with dust in what appears to be an abandoned garage.
Some vehicles are stored on wooden pallet boxes, while others have random objects left on them. When we are writing about random objects, we are referring to elements like a ladder placed on a Lamborghini, which also has a fuel can just left leaning on it, as well as a lamp on a Chiron.
Multiple types of dust, dirt, handprints, and various other signs of human interaction are visible, while the storage spaces look like a time capsule from the early 90s or so. It is almost as if someone had found a storage space that had not been touched in decades, and then decided to store several hypercars there, but somehow managed to get all of them inside without driving them.
Fortunately, there is an explanation for this, and the good news is that nobody has abandoned a set of hypercars in some old garage. Instead, each of these images that we described, and that can be seen in the photo gallery, have been generated on a computer.
Along with the theme, they also share the same artist, who refers to himself as TheDizzyViper. He has been posting daily renderings on his Instagram and other social networks every day since February 2017. As you can observe, he is an expert in his craft.
Taking a closer look at every image from this series demonstrates both talent and imagination, as the artist has placed all conceivable elements that may be found on an abandoned vehicle that has spent decades in a storage area.
We spot spider webs of various kinds, tiny bits of dust behind the front grilles, headlights covered in dry dust, but still having a small space between them and the front bumper, clearly defined, along with signs that show the occasional wild critter that has run through the warehouse and just taken a stroll on the vehicle as well.
Was it a mouse, a cat, or both? Our guess is as good as yours, but rest assured that no animals were harmed during the making of these renderings.
