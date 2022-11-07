Dodge Charger R/T Concept Projects the Vision of a 'Classic' Electric Muscle Car

Just recently, Dodge finally revealed the official pricing details (and more) about the 2023 Challenger and Charger models, the last of their ICE kind.
As we all know it – at least as far as Mopar enthusiasts are concerned – the 2023 model year will mark the end of production for all internal combustion engines offered on the Dodge Challenger and Charger model lines. And Stellantis made sure to put everything into a proper, dual perspective.
On one side reside the 2023 model year Challenger and Charger (still) with ICE power. Plus, there are no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions to make sure the nameplates are both valuable collectibles as well as the latest target for profiteers. Anyway, on the others side, the American automaker has also revealed the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept as a preview of the electrified things to come.
Then, during the 2022 SEMA Show, the Detroit carmaker painted the prototype in crimson and made sure everyone knows there will be no less than nine different EV stages of power for the production series model. Of course, those figures were a cool surprise for anyone ready to embrace the newly sustainable Mopar way of life.
Some people, on the other hand, would love to see the 400- and 800-volt EV muscle car a tad more connected to the past while looking into the bright, battery-powered future. A good case in point, even if only digitally, could be made here by the automotive virtual artist Thiago Design, better known as thiagod3sign on social media, who is taking a slightly more classic-looking swing at the Charger Daytona SRT novelties.
Now dubbed as the Dodge Charger R/T Projection, this visionary digital project is inspired by the Daytona SRT but keeps the two-tone Satin and Glossy Black lines of a classic R/T Charger to make a vintage connection with the glorious past. At the same time, the CGI expert does not deny this is a modern EV, even fitting the virtual project with a nice set of AL13 Wheels Aerodiscs!
