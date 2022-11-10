Fiery Crash of Most Flamboyant Lamborghini Shines Light on Most Flamboyant Lambo Owner

The crash occurred on the Long Island Expressway on the morning of November 6 and involved the one-off 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, a 2017 Lamborghini, and an Acura, according to the police. The Roadster was clipped as the other two cars were merging lanes, caught fire, and was consumed by flames shortly afterward. The driver of the Roadster was pulled out of the fiery car by a passerby and was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. No other person was injured.
So far, this reads like a typical “he was driving too fast, showing off”-kind of story which just goes to show that you should never judge the proverbial book by the cover. The causes of the accident have yet to be determined, but eyewitness accounts note that the Aventador wasn’t speeding and that, by the looks of it, it was the other Lambo driver who may have caused the crash. Speculating about the possible causes is of no real help, so supercar enthusiasts are choosing to focus on something else: the story behind the Lambo – its flamboyant owner, to be more precise.
He is Bryan Salamone, the self-styled most flamboyant Lamborghini owner in the world, a very popular figure with the supercar community in New York, a famous social media personality, and a man who lives up to the flamboyant image he crafted for himself in recent years. In real life, Salamone is the most famous and esteemed divorce and family law attorney in NYC, but he moonlights as a professional racecar and rally driver, a passionate car collector, and a most dedicated philanthropist.
very flashy cars, including the now-lost Aventador, many of which have made appearances in viral music videos and Hollywood blockbusters, Salamone will often drive them himself for charity. Under the moniker TeamSalamone, the always-fashionable Salamone will often make appearances for charities like the United States Marine Corp (USMC) Toys for Tots program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation NYC, the Sisters of Saint Francis, the Little Sisters of the Poor, and Smiles Through Cars.
Salamone’s charity work, including a tour around the world in a mirrored Lamborghini a few years back, has helped raise over $1 million in donations so far and brought attention to a variety of issues. Salamone, for all his flashiness, is a kind and very nice dude who will always stop to chat with anyone interested in his cars, as his many followers on social media point out.
The bottom line is that while Salamone owns the most colorful and insanely expensive rides, mostly from the Raging Bull, he always tries to share them with as many people as he can. Scroll through his most recent posts on his social media, and you will come across several videos of him at various car meets, hanging out with kids and long-suffering parents, and inviting the children into his cars to bring a smile to their faces.
The Aventador lost in the fire was bound to do just that whenever it popped up. Painted in a specially-made pink with rainbow glitter from the factory, it was delivered to Salamone 9 months ago as a special edition designed for him.
magical unicorn.
As Salamone is now getting ready for the long road to recovery, the tight-knit community is rallying to support him while shining the light on the inspiring work he’s done. If you know anything about eccentric car collectors (or eccentric millionaires, in general), you probably know that selflessness is rarely among their qualities. Salamone seems to be the (surprising) exception.
