Lotto Multi-Millionaire Finds Porsches and Ferraris Come Easy, Love Doesn’t

We all love a good rags-to-riches story, and this is just that: a crane operator from Germany won a fortune at the lottery, becoming a multi-millionaire overnight. But he still can’t find love, and he wants you to know it.
Take this as a car story with a very soapy twist: that of a poor multi-millionaire who is now able to buy Porsches and Ferraris, but still can’t find true love. A tale as old as time. Before you bring out the world’s smallest violin, let’s hear this multi-millionaire out.
His name is Kursat Yildirim, a 41-year-old born in Turkey but living in Germany since he was 12. He won the lottery jackpot at the end of September this year, after buying tickets for some 15 years – a practice that, he tells the print version of Bild magazine (via T-Online), meant spending more than he’d win. The winning ticket cost him €139 ($139 at the current exchange rate), and so accustomed was he to not winning, that he actually forgot about it.
That would prove to be a life-changing moment: Yildirim won €9,927,511 ($9,936,942), and the first thing he did the next day was drop by his now-former place of employment, where he worked as a crane operator and mechanic, to quit. He also splurged on a Ferrari 488 Pista, a Porsche and an expensive designer watch he calls an “investment.” The cars are favorite of his, but he also got them as the middle finger “for the haters.” On his social media, he promises “more [Ferraris] to come,” and who could blame him? Finger-sticking or not, he can afford them.
But here’s the thing. Yildirim, who goes by ChicoFerrari488 on social media, says that he still can’t find love, even though you’d think the ladies are throwing themselves at him, especially now that he’s wealthy. “Don't forget to write that the lotto millionaire is still single. Do not forget this,” he tells Bild, towards the end of the interview. “I don't care if it's a blonde or a brunette. I just want to fall in love. Just a woman I can trust unconditionally – and with whom I can spend the rest of my life.”
So ladies, listen up. In Dortmund, Germany is a multi-millionaire with a taste for expensive and fast cars, and hopefully none of the tricks of the Tinder Swindler, looking for love. He might be a heavy smoker and a rather reckless driver, as his social media shows, but he swears money hasn’t made him arrogant or changed him for the worse.
His name is Kursat Yildirim, a 41-year-old born in Turkey but living in Germany since he was 12. He won the lottery jackpot at the end of September this year, after buying tickets for some 15 years – a practice that, he tells the print version of Bild magazine (via T-Online), meant spending more than he’d win. The winning ticket cost him €139 ($139 at the current exchange rate), and so accustomed was he to not winning, that he actually forgot about it.
That would prove to be a life-changing moment: Yildirim won €9,927,511 ($9,936,942), and the first thing he did the next day was drop by his now-former place of employment, where he worked as a crane operator and mechanic, to quit. He also splurged on a Ferrari 488 Pista, a Porsche and an expensive designer watch he calls an “investment.” The cars are favorite of his, but he also got them as the middle finger “for the haters.” On his social media, he promises “more [Ferraris] to come,” and who could blame him? Finger-sticking or not, he can afford them.
But here’s the thing. Yildirim, who goes by ChicoFerrari488 on social media, says that he still can’t find love, even though you’d think the ladies are throwing themselves at him, especially now that he’s wealthy. “Don't forget to write that the lotto millionaire is still single. Do not forget this,” he tells Bild, towards the end of the interview. “I don't care if it's a blonde or a brunette. I just want to fall in love. Just a woman I can trust unconditionally – and with whom I can spend the rest of my life.”
So ladies, listen up. In Dortmund, Germany is a multi-millionaire with a taste for expensive and fast cars, and hopefully none of the tricks of the Tinder Swindler, looking for love. He might be a heavy smoker and a rather reckless driver, as his social media shows, but he swears money hasn’t made him arrogant or changed him for the worse.