TH11CKK Ferrari 488 Spider Has a Need for Speed Because Driver Is “Just Tired of Driving”

Speeding busts are not uncommon, and particularly not as uncommon as authorities would like them to be. While speeding remains one of the leading causes of fatal accidents, this story brings piles on extra layers of unnecessary drama and obnoxiousness.
A businessman from Lancashire, England has been banned from driving for three months and fined a total of £1,521 (roughly $1,714 at the current exchange rate) following a series of speeding busts. His most recent happened in October last year, when he’d already accumulated 17 points on his license, all of them just for speeding.
It happened at the wheel of a 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider wearing a vanity license plate reading TH11CKK, which was doing 97 mph (156 kph) on a London motorway with a speed limit of 50 mph 80.5 kph). When police pulled him over, he told them he was driving so fast because he was “just tired of driving,” The Sun reports. He did not elaborate any further, but presumably going faster takes some of the tiredness away.
Speeding was just one of the motoring offenses officers noted. Apparently, the license plate had been modified illegally, bringing the 11 closer to the letters to virtually spell “thick.” The license plate should have read instead TH 11 CKK, with clearly defined spaces between letters and numbers, but they had been erased.
A photo of the Ferrari in question pops up in a vanity plate database and is included with this article. It was snapped in St Tropez, France.
Previously to the sentencing, the same businessman argued in court that he should be spared a driving ban, despite his clear propensity for speeding, because it would cause “exceptional hardship” to his business. He is the founder and CEO of a company that builds holiday village lodges and, in both capacities, he travels an estimated 60,000 miles (96,560 km) a year.
For at least the next three months, this gentleman will have to make alternative traveling arrangements – which won’t put him behind the wheel, and will not involve his TH11CKK Ferrari.
