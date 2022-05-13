World’s Youngest Billionaire Gets Another Lamborghini Aventador as 10th Birthday Present

As adults, we’ve grown somewhat accustomed to going all out on “big” milestones, like turning 30, 40, 50... you get the idea. But up on Millionaire Mountain(TM), you have to start earlier than that.
So 10 seems like a good place to start, especially if you fashion yourself into the world’s youngest billionaire, and have built a reputation and solid social media following on that image. Mompha Jr. recently rang in his 10th birthday with a brand new Lamborghini Aventador. Or so we should believe.
Mompha Jr. is generally referred to as the youngest billionaire in the world, though he’s barely past the $1 million mark. Still, for a kid who turned 10 this year and who reportedly owns an entire fleet of supercars and several mansions in his name, it’s the very definition of impressive. That car collection is now bigger, thanks to his loving and ever-generous father, Mompha Sr., The Mirror reports.
Mompha Sr. is Nigerian-born Ismailia Mustapha, a businessman and influencer who divides his time between his home country and Dubai. His net worth is estimated at 8 billion NGN, which is roughly US$19.2 million at the current exchange rate, so he’s not a billionaire either – or, at least, not in the sense we’re accustomed to.
But Mompha Sr. is living the life, and his social media feed perfectly illustrates it. He’s often boasting about his private jets, fancy cars, gilded homes, and designer duds, and at the same time, the fact that his son is following in his footsteps, apparently making money hand over fist. He was the one who bought the kid his first mansion at the tender age of 6, boasting about it in a caption that said, among others, that the feeling of home ownership couldn’t “be quantified in money.” He also bought Mompha Jr. his first car, a cream Bentley Flying Spur.
As per the media outlet, he rang in his son’s birthday with a bright yellow $367,000 Lamborghini Aventador, shown in the Instagram embed below. Naturally, since we’re talking about billionaires (make-believe billionaires or not, it doesn’t even matter), we’re to understand that this lavish gift was just one of the many the kid got.
Not that we’re hating: if anyone can afford such fancy cars, good for them. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to instill in your kids your passion for whatever, be it cars, designer apparel, or flying ponies. But it does seem like Mompha Sr. had the Aventador for some time before the landmark birthday, and he just used it as prop for his birthday message. Because he posed with it months before the occasion.
To further drive home the message that not all that glitters is gold or Aventador-shaped on social media, Mompha Sr. was re-arrested this year over allegations of fraud and money laundering through an internet scheme. Mompha Jr. has also gone dark on the social media platform, so it looks like there’s no way we can verify if that Aventador is really his.
