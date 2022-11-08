Next Gen Ducati Scrambler Looks Like a Neighborhood Bully

Boasting some modern features, a lighter weight, and a seductive personality, the next-gen Ducati Scrambler has been unveiled, revealing a menacing look, especially in black.
The Italian motorcycle manufacturer applied some new features to the new Scrambler without sacrificing that distinctive Ducati appearance. Ducati fans will immediately recognize the front Daytime Riding Light (DRL), a trademark of the Scrambler look. Out front, the full LED front headlight maintains the familiar 'X,' redesigned in a more discernible manner, while out back, the LED semi-circular taillight sits between LED turn signals.
Riders can customize the color of the new Scrambler by changing the cover of the redesigned steel tank and mudguards. Another dose of modernization comes in the form of a 4.3” (10.9) color TFT and dedicated HMI.
The 73-horsepower Desmodue air-cooled, twin-cylinder, two-valve engine has also experienced a makeover with a new 'X' marked crankcase cover and a new exhaust system that exposes the aesthetics of the engine.
From a technical perspective, the Scrambler's trellis frame is wed to a redesigned swing arm and repositioned shock absorbers. The 18-inch (45.72 cm) front and 17-inch (43.18 cm) rear wheels also received a redesign for the 2023 model year. Improvements in design helped the Ducati reduce the overall weight of the Scrambler, making it more nimble and easier to ride.
A Ride-by-Wire throttle feature allows for the incorporation of the Ducati Traction Control system as well as two Ride Modes; Road and Wet.
The Scrambler Icon model, due to arrive in the U.S and Canada in the Spring of next year, has a redesigned handlebar that has a lower profile making for easier handling. The Icon will be available in three standard colors ( 62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red), with an additional six colors sold in accessory kits.
Pricing for the U.S. begins at $10,995, while Canadian consumers can expect a starting price of $12,995 CAD.
The Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest of the Scrambler line, with side number plates emblazoned with '62' reminding us of the first year of the Scrambler (1962). The meaner appearance of the Full Throttle can be had starting in the Spring of 2023 for $12,195 for U.S. riders and $14,095 CAD for those north of the border.
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift rounds out the Scrambler line and is the most menacing of the three. Sporting the same side plates as the Full Throttle, the killer look of this variant is due to the Nebula Blue color scheme accented with all-black spoked rims. U.S. consumers can expect to see the Nightshift in showrooms in the Spring of 2023 with an MSRP of $12,195, while those in Canada will see an MSRP of $14,095.
Riders can customize the color of the new Scrambler by changing the cover of the redesigned steel tank and mudguards. Another dose of modernization comes in the form of a 4.3” (10.9) color TFT and dedicated HMI.
The 73-horsepower Desmodue air-cooled, twin-cylinder, two-valve engine has also experienced a makeover with a new 'X' marked crankcase cover and a new exhaust system that exposes the aesthetics of the engine.
From a technical perspective, the Scrambler's trellis frame is wed to a redesigned swing arm and repositioned shock absorbers. The 18-inch (45.72 cm) front and 17-inch (43.18 cm) rear wheels also received a redesign for the 2023 model year. Improvements in design helped the Ducati reduce the overall weight of the Scrambler, making it more nimble and easier to ride.
A Ride-by-Wire throttle feature allows for the incorporation of the Ducati Traction Control system as well as two Ride Modes; Road and Wet.
The Scrambler Icon model, due to arrive in the U.S and Canada in the Spring of next year, has a redesigned handlebar that has a lower profile making for easier handling. The Icon will be available in three standard colors ( 62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red), with an additional six colors sold in accessory kits.
Pricing for the U.S. begins at $10,995, while Canadian consumers can expect a starting price of $12,995 CAD.
The Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest of the Scrambler line, with side number plates emblazoned with '62' reminding us of the first year of the Scrambler (1962). The meaner appearance of the Full Throttle can be had starting in the Spring of 2023 for $12,195 for U.S. riders and $14,095 CAD for those north of the border.
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift rounds out the Scrambler line and is the most menacing of the three. Sporting the same side plates as the Full Throttle, the killer look of this variant is due to the Nebula Blue color scheme accented with all-black spoked rims. U.S. consumers can expect to see the Nightshift in showrooms in the Spring of 2023 with an MSRP of $12,195, while those in Canada will see an MSRP of $14,095.