Barely-Ridden 2006 Ducati Sport 1000 in Tip-Top Shape Is Going Under the Hammer

Pierre Terblanche may have designed some polarizing machines, but his SportClassics are almost universally regarded as absolute stunners.
We’re suckers for just about any variant of Ducati’s SportClassic lineup, so coming across this 2006 MY Sport 1000 was a genuine delight! The motorcycle has 1,430 miles (2,301 km) under its belt, and there are only a couple of scratches on the exhaust separating it from mint condition.
Penned by the illustrious Pierre Terblanche, the Sport 1000 gets its power from an air- and oil-cooled 992cc L-twin engine with four desmodromic valves, 10:1 compression, and Marelli EFI componentry. The SOHC mill boasts a factory-rated output of 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft, channeling this grunt to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a drive chain.
When the oomph makes contact with the pavement, it lets the Bolognese head-turner achieve speeds of up to 134 mph (216 kph). Moreover, Ducati’s retro-style gem is able to complete a quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 ticks of the stopwatch, thanks in part to its modest 395-pound (179-kg) dry weight.
Moving on to the bike’s chassis, you’ll find a tubular steel trellis frame holding everything where it belongs, and its front end sits on inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks. At the rear, suspension duties are taken good care of by an adjustable piggyback shock absorber from Sachs.
Braking is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) disc and a two-piston caliper down south. The Duc rolls on laced 17-inch alloy wheels, and its fuel tank can hold four gallons (15 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when full.
As your eyes run over these very words, the alluring Sport 1000 pictured above is going on the block equipped with new spark plugs and fresh motor oil. The auctioning deadline on Bring a Trailer is set for Tuesday, November 8, so you’ve only got a couple of days to place your bids at no reserve. For the time being, the highest offer amounts to just under eight grand.
Penned by the illustrious Pierre Terblanche, the Sport 1000 gets its power from an air- and oil-cooled 992cc L-twin engine with four desmodromic valves, 10:1 compression, and Marelli EFI componentry. The SOHC mill boasts a factory-rated output of 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft, channeling this grunt to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and a drive chain.
When the oomph makes contact with the pavement, it lets the Bolognese head-turner achieve speeds of up to 134 mph (216 kph). Moreover, Ducati’s retro-style gem is able to complete a quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 ticks of the stopwatch, thanks in part to its modest 395-pound (179-kg) dry weight.
Moving on to the bike’s chassis, you’ll find a tubular steel trellis frame holding everything where it belongs, and its front end sits on inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks. At the rear, suspension duties are taken good care of by an adjustable piggyback shock absorber from Sachs.
Braking is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) disc and a two-piston caliper down south. The Duc rolls on laced 17-inch alloy wheels, and its fuel tank can hold four gallons (15 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when full.
As your eyes run over these very words, the alluring Sport 1000 pictured above is going on the block equipped with new spark plugs and fresh motor oil. The auctioning deadline on Bring a Trailer is set for Tuesday, November 8, so you’ve only got a couple of days to place your bids at no reserve. For the time being, the highest offer amounts to just under eight grand.