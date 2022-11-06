Barely-Ridden 2006 Ducati Sport 1000 in Tip-Top Shape Is Going Under the Hammer

More on this:

1 Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia Crowned 2022 MotoGP World Champion After Final Race in Valencia

2 This LS3-Powered C2 Corvette From 1965 Is Saying Bye-Bye to Its Current Owner

3 One-in-One Orange-Black 1970 Convertible Automatic Ram Air IV Judge Goes Against the Gavel

4 49-Years-Owned Honda CB750 Four K1 With Great Looks and Low Mileage Needs a New Home

5 2023 Ducati Diavel Features V4 Engine to Match Its Muscle Cruiser Looks