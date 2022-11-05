One-in-One Orange-Black 1970 Convertible Automatic Ram Air IV Judge Goes Against the Gavel

When three Pontiac employees sketched the GTO options package for the 1964 Tempest, they were unaware of what historic whirlwinds they were about to unleash. With a very ambitious young DeLorean, John, as the division chief, Pontiac wanted to cash in on a market segment that GM wiped off their sales boards. Hot-headed gearheads that lived and breathed racing were about to get a car to meet their expectations.