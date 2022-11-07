Snowstorm Is a Cleverly-Converted Nissan NV2500 Van That Can Fit a Family of Six

Paul always loved the outdoors, so naturally, he found a way to embark on adventures with his wife and four kids. He turned a Nissan NV2500 van into a great camper that allowed them to travel and explore all sorts of places. Their camper is called Snowstorm, and it comes with a pop-up tent, all-terrain tires, and an awning with side panels that extends the living space when the vehicle is parked.
Snowstorm is a compact vehicle. However, they make it work since they can travel and sleep in comfort. The interior has all the necessities, including plenty of storage space, a small sink, a microwave, and a chest-style fridge that they use to keep the food fresh.
There's also a TV that can be watched from the living room/ bedroom. The van comes with two passenger seats that fold down to make a bed for two. It's a practical solution that allows the parents to sleep in comfort. Above this area is a platform that slides on rails to create a queen-size bed for the kids. And with the pup-up rooftop in place, there's enough space for everyone.
Paul even has a small countertop that doubles as a desk whenever he wants to work on a project. And if the interior feels overwhelmingly cramped, they always have the awning with sides that basically creates an extra room next to the vehicle. During the summer, they use it as another bedroom. The family even has a tent for the toilet and shower that offers all the privacy they need.
The camper van's smart design enables users to travel anywhere they like while still enjoying some home amenities. Although everyone in the family loves Snowstorm, the parents plan to upgrade to a larger RV once the kids get older. Paul is convinced that the transition won't be too difficult because he has experimented with larger RVs before.
Recently, Paul offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours a full tour of his camper van. You can check out the video down below to see what the vehicle is all about.
