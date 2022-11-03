Meet Aspen, a 2014 ProMaster Van Converted Into a Cozy Tiny Cabin on Wheels

Each ProMaster van conversion has some distinctive features that set it apart from the others. Aspen boasts a cozy interior filled with wooden elements that make it feel like a tiny cabin on wheels. It also includes clever design solutions that allow people to travel and camp in comfort.
This is the second van conversion completed by Jamie. A while ago, we talked about Sonny, a 2007 Dodge Sprinter with a 144-inch (366-cm) wheelbase that she converted into a tiny home on wheels. Now, Jamie is back with another build that features an improved design.
Aspen is a 2014 RAM ProMaster 2500 with a 159-inch (404-cm) wheelbase that got a second chance at life. Jamie spent a year to complete the work, but it was all worth it. The van became a cozy little cabin on wheels that is ideal for weekend getaways.
The name of the build was inspired by the trees found in the Colorado mountain towns. The vehicle’s design incorporates some unique wooden elements that are bound to catch your attention. The first thing you’re going to notice once you open the door is a DIY cabinet with dry branches attached to one side.
That’s where the kitchen is positioned. You’ll also see a live-edge countertop that offers all the space you need to prep your meals. The kitchen includes a large sink with a pull-out sprayer that helps you keep the dirt out of the van and a two-burner propane cooktop with a small oven well. But that's not all. It also come with two 7-gallon (32-liter) water tanks that are hidden under the sink and numerous cabinets.
Next to the kitchen is the living area/dining area, which features two comfortable seats with built-in storage. One of the seats actually houses a chest-style fridge. Jamie also included a pull-out table that can be used as a dining table or as a small workspace.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear. It has a raised fixed bed that can sleep two people in comfort and some upper cabinets that can be used to store away clothes or other belongings. Storage is also provided by the massive garage that can be accessed both from the inside and outside of the vehicle. This allows people to carry bikes or other bigger items.
Aspen was recently featured on Nate Murphy’s YouTube channel. If you want to find out more about Jamie and her tiny cabin on wheels, you can click the clip attached down below.
