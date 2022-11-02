Guy Turns 2003 Chevy Astro Van Into a Functional Camper That Expands to the Outside

For outdoor enthusiasts or solo travelers, a compact camper van offers the freedom to go wherever they want, whenever they want. The Astro van conversion is a great option for those who want something affordable and practical. This 2003 camper has a really nice setup, and it includes all sorts of space-saving contraptions.
Brian is a wildlife photographer, so naturally, he loves to spend time outside. He embraced the nomadic lifestyle a few years ago when he chose to travel around in a truck. Brian quickly moved from his truck into a Honda Element, then into a short school bus. However, the bus didn’t offer him the freedom to go anywhere a smaller vehicle could.
So he got a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van that he converted into his little home on wheels. The whole build cost him around $8,000, and it includes clever storage hacks and design solutions, allowing him to travel and camp in comfort.
The camper has a compact interior that packs all the necessities. Behind the driver’s seat is a large cabinet with open shelving that also functions as a desk. On one side, Brian keeps his camera gear, while the other side of the cabinet serves as a small pantry. His laptop and other items are kept on the desk.
The bedroom is at the rear, and it includes a mattress that is 48-inch-long (122-cm-long) and 70-inch (178 cm) wide. Underneath, he has some DIY pull-out drawers – that’s where he stores most of his clothes. His rig also expands to the outside.
The van has a hatchback-style rear window and barn doors, which open up to reveal an exterior kitchen. Underneath the bed, he installed some pull-out drawers that offer all the storage space he needs for the cookware and kitchen utensils. He also has a propane cooktop that he uses to cook delicious meals, and there’s a fold-down table attached to one of the barn doors as well.
His rig also comes with 600 watts of solar and a chest-style fridge that he keeps next to the driver’s seat. In the future, Brian plans to add more elements to the van’s interior. But for now, the Astro camper works for him, and that’s what matters. Brian offered a full tour of his van to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can check out the functional rig in the clip down below.
