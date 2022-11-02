Adorable 1968 Tiny Caravan in Denmark Still Flaunts Its Original Vintage Look

People have different views on what it takes to turn a vintage camper into a permanent glamping spot. Unlike other older models, this British camper sitting in Middlefart, Denmark, is wasn’t turned into a fancy tiny home or a boho-chic retreat. It was kept almost entirely in its original condition.
This isn’t exactly glamping, since guests won’t find all the modern comforts inside this really tiny camper. But all of them are provided in one way or another – they have access to a private bathroom with a bathtub inside the owner’s house nearby, and there’s even an outdoor fridge available, also close to the camper.
It may sound really rustic, but it’s the best you can do with such a tiny camper. According to its Airbnb host, this is a 1968 Sprite 400. This is a classic model made by one of the oldest RV brands in the UK.
Back in 1947, the two Alper brothers launched a caravan business called Alperson Products. At first, these campers were heavy, expensive, and building materials were hard to come by. It’s said that the first Sprite camper was actually made from surplus war materials.
As time went one, the Sprite evolved to a model that could be towed by standard gamily vehicles at the time, and that was much more affordable. By the 1970s, the Sprite caravans were being built in several places not just in Europe, but all over the world.
This 1968 model survived to this day and became an unusual glamping spot in a beautiful Danish location. It’s only big enough to include a double bed, an extra bed, a dinette, and a kitchenette with a single induction cooktop and a sink. There’s no running water (the water is collected from the house) but there’s electricity and 4G coverage.
Best of all, guests at this tiny camper have access to a private forest, a beach, plus a tiny deck for outdoors lounging, and all the basics for barbecuing.
