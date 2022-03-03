This Couple Turned a Chevy Astro Van Into the Perfect Stealth Camper for Weekend Getaways

Stealth camping is a concept that has gained traction in the past years, the aim being to attract as little attention as possible when you go out and about in the wilderness. Of course, it’s impossible to achieve that in a huge motorhome. You want a vehicle that looks like an ordinary van on the outside while packing everything you need inside. That’s why a van conversion is a good choice, especially when you can do it yourself.
I bet there are not many people who did not think at least once of going camping. It’s the ultimate freedom that you can best experience away from civilization. Of course, the best camper is the one that you can afford, but there’s no denying that when it comes to campers, the bigger the better. Nevertheless, sometimes smaller campers have their advantages, as they do not attract that much attention and you can use them in places that don’t allow camping.
Scott and Carla liked the idea of a go-anywhere stealth camper, although they never ventured outside of campsites. They wanted to change that and that’s the main reason they bought an all-wheel-drive 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van as the base for their next camper. They converted it themselves, and the result is so good that you wouldn’t guess from the outside that this is a camper van. Unless you look at the retractable awning, that is.
Once you get inside, things start to look really interesting. Apart from the tidy look, you’d be surprised to know how much thought they put into the conversion. The entire roof has cedar paneling, while the rubberized floor does a good job of imitating the wood. There is styrofoam insulation everywhere, so you don't need to worry about being too cold or too warm.
There’s no kitchenette inside and this is somehow unusual, but there’s a wood countertop and a sink made out of a metal bowl with a hole at the bottom. A gas stove slides from a drawer at the back of the van when needed. Storage compartments abound, and there’s even a hidden area that the couple usually uses for dirty clothes. The sitting area converts into a sleeping area in a few moves, and the bed is about 42-inches (106.7-centimeter) wide, more than enough for two persons.
The ceiling-mounted projector warms up the nights, everything being powered by a solar generator. The foldable 100-watt solar panel is quite practical and can be connected to the retractable cable accessible from the left side of the van. There’s even a small refrigerator that also acts as the center console between the front seats.
