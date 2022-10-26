This ProMaster Van Conversion Is Filled With Clever Small-Space Ideas

Squeezing all the comforts of home inside a camper van is no easy task. However, this ProMaster conversion is packed with clever design solutions that maximize space. The van manages to include everything travelers need: it has a dining area, a little workspace, a well-equipped kitchen, and an indoor and outdoor shower.
This is a 2021 RAM ProMaster 2500 with a 159-inch (404-cm) wheelbase. The van conversion was completed by Vanlife Customs in collaboration with Roameo, and it includes all the amenities you need to camp in comfort. At the front, you have two swivel seats, as well as a removable table. That’s where you can relax or focus on work.
Next to this area is a beautiful kitchen that comes with a large flip-up counter extension that maximizes space. You’ll also spot a fold-down table that allows you to enjoy the outdoors whenever you want. The kitchen is equipped with a sink with storage underneath, a small fridge, and a microwave. There’s even a huge pantry that can also be used as a closet to hang your clothes.
The team packed function into every corner of the van. Next to the kitchen is a dinette/ living room, which has a bench and a flip-up table. Underneath the bench is a cassette toilet that can be accessed from both the inside and outside of the vehicle.
Across from the bench is the indoor shower, which comes with a shower curtain attached to the ceiling. At the rear is the bedroom, which features a fixed queen-size bed with a massive garage underneath. You’ll also spot two upper cabinets that provide ample storage as well.
The garage is perfect for those who want to take their bikes or other big items with them. It has a huge slide-out tray for easy access, and it also includes an outdoor shower that helps travelers keep the dirt out of this little home on wheels.
This van conversion was recently featured on the Nate Murphy YouTube channel. You can take a look at the clip down below to see everything it has to offer.
