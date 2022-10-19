1970 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is All Memories and Smiles, Impressive Build

The second generation of the Transporter Type 2 was a marked improvement over the original Bus. Although it does not have the same appeal as a Type 2 Samba, it’s arguably better and more comfortable. This camper conversion based on the 1970 Type 2 shows impressive qualities.
Most Type 2 vans from the second generation you’d find for sale these days are camper conversions built by the official partner Westfalia. Sometimes, you could find more exotic builds, like this 1970 Type 2 camper selling on Bring a Trailer, which Riviera of Portland, Oregon, converted. Its pop-up roof doesn’t look like Westfalia but serves a similar purpose, and it probably offers more space underneath.
The van has a seasoned history and was well-taken care of by its previous owners. It had four until now, but it’s probably the third that contributed the most to the good condition it’s in now. They refurbished it, with the total bill reaching $20,000, and drove the Bus for more than 50,000 miles across the U.S. The seller acquired the Type 2 in 2011 and continued the story, so you know this bay window is not a lemon.
The Riviera build is pretty solid, although some users report that the pop-up roof is heavy and quite tall, which creates problems with headwinds and crosswinds. The camper equipment is pretty basic, although not as basic as a Westfalia MV Weekender. Besides the rear bench that folds into a bed, there’s a bunk bed under the Riviera roof. You get no cooktop, but the camper comes with a refrigerator and storage cabinets. A faucet with a manual pump is also onboard, although a sink is missing.
The seller mentions it has a 1.7-liter flat-four engine, although this looks pretty much like a regular 1.6-liter powerplant. The former owner chimed in and explained that the bore had been increased, and the engine now has a 1.8-liter displacement, although everything else is stock. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed transaxle. This Type 2 camper is listed on Bring a Trailer, and the highest offer is $7,500. It could prove a nice Bus for the price.
