1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Camper Is Perfect as a Project, Hides Some Surprises

The seller purchased this Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia two years ago to make it a usable camper for him and his family. In the meantime, his life has changed and, although he spent a lot of money improving it, he has to sell it.
Buying a classic vehicle is just like getting yourself a pet: you need to allocate resources for your new hobby. This is something that the seller of this Westy found out the hard way. He bought the van two years ago and invested time and money repairing it. But he ran into issues with the camper at some point, and he found out that he could not have the energy to get it fixed.
According to the seller, the Bus has issues with the transmission and cannot engage gears other than the first and the second. This might be a misalignment of the shift shaft and couplings or a nastier problem with the transmission itself. Either way, the seller does not have the resources to investigate further. It’s a shame, as he already paid for a paint job and many parts replacements, so this Westy still has life in it.
Besides the good looks, the bus is a regular Westfalia build, with a rear-hinged pop-top still in good condition. It features a shore power connection port with a power inverter and the usual camping equipment except for the stove. It has a refrigerator and a sink, and the seller mentions that he recently replaced the sink water pump. The rear bench doubles as a bed, and the fold-away table is convenient. A second bed folds down under the pop-top tent, as it’s usually the case with Westfalia builds.
The 2.0-liter flat-four engine works as it should, and the seller has invested in its maintenance. The work included the installation of a rebuilt distributor and an electric fuel pump and the adjustment of the ignition and timing. Other parts, including the battery and filters, were recently replaced. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle with the above problem. Corrosion is also visible on the underbody components.
The Westy is listed on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid at $5,100. The seller bought it in 2020 for $16,500, but the prices have increased significantly since then. Type 2 buses in good condition sell for more than $30,000, but this having problems with the transmission should fare a lot worse. Hopefully, somebody with time, money, and love will acquire it and put it back into service.
According to the seller, the Bus has issues with the transmission and cannot engage gears other than the first and the second. This might be a misalignment of the shift shaft and couplings or a nastier problem with the transmission itself. Either way, the seller does not have the resources to investigate further. It’s a shame, as he already paid for a paint job and many parts replacements, so this Westy still has life in it.
Besides the good looks, the bus is a regular Westfalia build, with a rear-hinged pop-top still in good condition. It features a shore power connection port with a power inverter and the usual camping equipment except for the stove. It has a refrigerator and a sink, and the seller mentions that he recently replaced the sink water pump. The rear bench doubles as a bed, and the fold-away table is convenient. A second bed folds down under the pop-top tent, as it’s usually the case with Westfalia builds.
The 2.0-liter flat-four engine works as it should, and the seller has invested in its maintenance. The work included the installation of a rebuilt distributor and an electric fuel pump and the adjustment of the ignition and timing. Other parts, including the battery and filters, were recently replaced. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle with the above problem. Corrosion is also visible on the underbody components.
The Westy is listed on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid at $5,100. The seller bought it in 2020 for $16,500, but the prices have increased significantly since then. Type 2 buses in good condition sell for more than $30,000, but this having problems with the transmission should fare a lot worse. Hopefully, somebody with time, money, and love will acquire it and put it back into service.