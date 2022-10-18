Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender Is Still Going Strong After Almost 30 Years

The Volkswagen Eurovan, the name chosen for the American-bound Transporter T4, had a patchy career. The only versions that seemed unaffected by a sales slump were the Westfalia and Winnebago conversions. This 1993 Westfalia MV Weekender is still in great condition and ready to carry its next owners on countless adventures.
Unlike the Westfalia builds based on the Vanagon, the MV Weekender is not a complete camper van but a people carrier with some sleeping arrangements. It’s very good at that, mind, and sleep four in perfect comfort, thanks to the pop-up roof. But it lacks other amenities appreciated at campsites, mostly for allowing a family to cook their meals.
Those who insist on preparing their own food can install a slide-out kitchen in the back and be done with it. But the fact that we don’t see many such setups confirms that the Westfalia MV Weekender is pretty good as it is. Some come with a cool box to keep the beer cold, and some even add a PV system to get electricity from the sun.
This 1993 Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender selling on Bring a Trailer is mostly stock, though, and it’s still in good condition. The seller acquired the van in August 2021 after it benefitted from an overhaul that included rebuilding the transmission and torque converter and an extensive engine tune-up. The shock absorbers, brake pads, and rotors were replaced around the same time.
The cabin features captain’s chairs in front, upholstered in gray cloth that still looks good, despite some stains here and there. The rear area has rear-facing captain’s chairs and a bench seat that folds flat into a bed. Between them sits a folding table, and storage cabinets are offered for convenience. It’s the standard Westfalia equipment for the MV Weekender, nothing more, nothing less.
The power comes from the unsuccessful 2.5-liter inline-five engine that caused the Eurovan to be such a flop in the U.S. The 109 horsepower never impressed anyone, but the engine is usually dependable and lasts a lifetime. In this case, it received a new head gasket, water pump, fuel pump, and air conditioning compressor, among other things, so the new owner should not have to worry.
The Eurovan is listed on Bring a Trailer and might prove a steal at the current $9,777 valuation. That is unless some fidgety bidder overshoots with a higher-than-expected offer in the next three days.
