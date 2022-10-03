2002 Volkswagen Eurovan MV Weekender Has the Right Equipment for Weekend Adventures

The Volkswagen Eurovan has an interesting story, almost crashing the German company’s operations in the U.S. Years after its deliveries were stopped, the Eurovan returned from its ashes and gained a good name, especially with the camper van community.
The Eurovan was the Transporter T4’s name chosen to resonate with the American public. The short-wheelbase versions were soon discontinued after just one year on the market due to the low interest from U.S. customers. It wasn’t the size to blame but rather the weak five-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. Meanwhile, a camper version of the van continued to sell with a longer wheelbase, converted by Winnebago.
The short-wheelbase version also had a camper conversion signed by Westfalia but was discontinued along with other versions of the Eurovan. Thankfully, it was reintroduced to the U.S. in 1999 with a more powerful VR6 engine. This was based on the Eurovan MV, with added amenities to make living at a campsite more tolerable. The main difference between this and the Winnebago version is the camping equipment and the targeted customers.
The Westfalia version was called Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender and was equipped with the bare minimum. This means a flat-folding bench that converts into a bed, a second overhead bed, a pop-top roof, and an auxiliary battery. Meanwhile, the Winnebago conversion featured a kitchenette with all the expected utensils for extended living on the road. The Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender shows that a kitchenette is overrated. A bed and off-grid power are all you need to be happy.
This 2002 Volkswagen Eurovan MV Weekender follows the recipe, with second-row rear-facing captain’s chairs and a rear bench seat that folds flat into a bed. A fold-out dinette table, side window privacy curtains, and under-seat storage round up the package. Of course, being a Weekender, it also has power outlets, drawing power from the auxiliary battery via an inverter.
The van was acquired by the seller in July 2016 and was later improved with Bilstein shocks and an automatic transmission rebuilt. The 2.8-liter VR6 produced 201 horsepower when it was new, and the seller says an oil change was performed in anticipation of the sale. The van is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest offer topping at $4,750. Clearly, people are not very keen on buying a new camper van nowadays.
The short-wheelbase version also had a camper conversion signed by Westfalia but was discontinued along with other versions of the Eurovan. Thankfully, it was reintroduced to the U.S. in 1999 with a more powerful VR6 engine. This was based on the Eurovan MV, with added amenities to make living at a campsite more tolerable. The main difference between this and the Winnebago version is the camping equipment and the targeted customers.
The Westfalia version was called Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender and was equipped with the bare minimum. This means a flat-folding bench that converts into a bed, a second overhead bed, a pop-top roof, and an auxiliary battery. Meanwhile, the Winnebago conversion featured a kitchenette with all the expected utensils for extended living on the road. The Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender shows that a kitchenette is overrated. A bed and off-grid power are all you need to be happy.
This 2002 Volkswagen Eurovan MV Weekender follows the recipe, with second-row rear-facing captain’s chairs and a rear bench seat that folds flat into a bed. A fold-out dinette table, side window privacy curtains, and under-seat storage round up the package. Of course, being a Weekender, it also has power outlets, drawing power from the auxiliary battery via an inverter.
The van was acquired by the seller in July 2016 and was later improved with Bilstein shocks and an automatic transmission rebuilt. The 2.8-liter VR6 produced 201 horsepower when it was new, and the seller says an oil change was performed in anticipation of the sale. The van is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest offer topping at $4,750. Clearly, people are not very keen on buying a new camper van nowadays.